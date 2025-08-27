DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video
DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply
War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide
CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details
Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...
Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?
Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: ' It's not easy in Bombay to...'
Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here
ANALYSIS
In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense.
From hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the rainwater is flowing on the ground in the form of deadly deluges. Plain states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also in the grip of floods. Have you noticed that this year it's raining more? Have you thought why it is raining so non-stop, what is happening?
In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense. This state of change is called 'tipping point'. Nature has crossed the limit of bearing the effects of climate change, and now its direct and intense effects have started to be seen. The effect of climate change is reaching the tipping point in two ways.
First - Change in the jet stream, winds which carry the clouds formed in the monsoon. But due to the changes taking place in the ocean, the jet stream has been holding the clouds over India for a long time. The second effect is a change in Western Disturbance, the non-monsoon storm originating from the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean brings rain in the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Usually, it used to come 4-5 times a year, but this time it has come 15 times, the effect of which is clearly visible.
READ | Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host
The heat and disturbance in the atmosphere is so much that the rain is not stopping, and this is not just a natural phenomenon but an alarm, because scientists believe that if the pace of climate change is not stopped, then what is happening now will become the new normal.