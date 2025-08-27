DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense.

From hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the rainwater is flowing on the ground in the form of deadly deluges. Plain states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also in the grip of floods. Have you noticed that this year it's raining more? Have you thought why it is raining so non-stop, what is happening?

This May, the rain broke the record of 125 years; the last time India saw such a monsoon was in 1900. In 95% of the country, the rain has been more than normal; wherever it rained, there was a disaster. This year, there has been so much rain that 7-8 rivers, like the Ganga, have formed. Water equivalent to five rivers like the Ganga, India's longest river that passes through 5 states, rained in this monsoon. This year, there has been so much rain in August in Mumbai city that the thirst of the entire city can be quenched for three and a half years. In this year's monsoon season, it has been raining continuously in Delhi since August 15. At the same time, it has been raining in some parts of the country every day for the last 75 days. In 2025, all records of monsoon have been broken, and its effect is that devastation is visible from plains to hill states.

In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense. This state of change is called 'tipping point'. Nature has crossed the limit of bearing the effects of climate change, and now its direct and intense effects have started to be seen. The effect of climate change is reaching the tipping point in two ways.

First - Change in the jet stream, winds which carry the clouds formed in the monsoon. But due to the changes taking place in the ocean, the jet stream has been holding the clouds over India for a long time. The second effect is a change in Western Disturbance, the non-monsoon storm originating from the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean brings rain in the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Usually, it used to come 4-5 times a year, but this time it has come 15 times, the effect of which is clearly visible.

READ | Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host

The heat and disturbance in the atmosphere is so much that the rain is not stopping, and this is not just a natural phenomenon but an alarm, because scientists believe that if the pace of climate change is not stopped, then what is happening now will become the new normal.