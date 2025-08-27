Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply

War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: ' It's not easy in Bombay to...'

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

From hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the rainwater is flowing on the ground in the form of deadly deluges. Plain states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also in the grip of floods. Have you noticed that this year it's raining more? Have you thought why it is raining so non-stop, what is happening?

  1. This May, the rain broke the record of 125 years; the last time India saw such a monsoon was in 1900.
  2. In 95% of the country, the rain has been more than normal; wherever it rained, there was a disaster.
  3. This year, there has been so much rain that 7-8 rivers, like the Ganga, have formed. Water equivalent to five rivers like the Ganga, India's longest river that passes through 5 states, rained in this monsoon.
  4. This year, there has been so much rain in August in Mumbai city that the thirst of the entire city can be quenched for three and a half years.
  5. In this year's monsoon season, it has been raining continuously in Delhi since August 15. At the same time, it has been raining in some parts of the country every day for the last 75 days.
  6. In 2025, all records of monsoon have been broken, and its effect is that devastation is visible from plains to hill states.

In the recent past, the pace of climate change has increased, due to which the changes seen in the weather also becoming intense. This state of change is called 'tipping point'. Nature has crossed the limit of bearing the effects of climate change, and now its direct and intense effects have started to be seen. The effect of climate change is reaching the tipping point in two ways.

First - Change in the jet stream, winds which carry the clouds formed in the monsoon. But due to the changes taking place in the ocean, the jet stream has been holding the clouds over India for a long time. The second effect is a change in Western Disturbance, the non-monsoon storm originating from the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean brings rain in the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Usually, it used to come 4-5 times a year, but this time it has come 15 times, the effect of which is clearly visible.

READ | Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host

The heat and disturbance in the atmosphere is so much that the rain is not stopping, and this is not just a natural phenomenon but an alarm, because scientists believe that if the pace of climate change is not stopped, then what is happening now will become the new normal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones
Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair
Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthy hair
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: All about the timeless antique style diamond ring and its jaw-dropping price
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: All about the timeless antique style ring
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE