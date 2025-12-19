DNA TV Show: Why is IPL featuring Bangladeshi players?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spent a whopping Rs 9.20 crore to buy Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction.

The rampage of extremists in Bangladesh has revealed the most heinous and brutal face of Islamic terrorism. The US Embassy in Bangladesh posted a tribute to the anti-India, extremist Sharif Usman Hadi. In the post, the US is paying tribute to Hadi, a hero of the extremists, an enemy of humanity, and a figure responsible for instability in Bangladesh.

Just two days ago, Trump was appealing for unity against Islamic terrorism. Today, his country is paying tribute to a radical. The supporters of that same radical are targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. A Hindu was brutally murdered in broad daylight. But Trump is silent, his embassy is silent. The champions of human rights have been struck dumb. It is essential to oppose this selective thinking and ideological hypocrisy.

Hardline supporters of Hady also attacked several media outlets in Dhaka. The offices of Prothom Alo were vandalised and then set on fire. The offices of The Daily Star were also set ablaze. The attacks on the press brought to the forefront the concerns of Western countries, self-proclaimed champions of human rights and press freedom. The Media Federation Coalition, an organisation of 10 countries, issued a press release.

In eloquent English, they expressed concern in the name of media freedom. They condemned the attacks on the media and reminded the extremists that the media have the right to deliver news to the people. This note exposed the ideological bankruptcy, selective thinking, and one-sided humanitarian views of Western countries.

While Western countries are expressing concern over the attack on a press building in Dhaka, 115 km away in Mymensingh district, a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was first beaten to death by a radical mob. Then, his body was hung from a tree in the middle of the road and set on fire.

Nationalist Indians are saying that since Bangladesh has essentially become like Pakistan, and since Bangladesh has been tainted by anti-Indian Pakistani ideology, why is our cricket board, the BCCI, being so lenient towards Bangladesh? Why are Bangladeshi players playing in the IPL?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spent a whopping Rs 9.20 crore to buy Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the auction. Now this Bangladeshi player will play on Indian soil for KKR. This is the same Bangladesh whose cricket board is paying tribute to and honouring an anti-Indian figure who depicted India's Northeast as part of Bangladesh on a map.