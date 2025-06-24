Sardaarji 3 features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who was criticised for anti-India remarks following Operation Sindoor.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaarji 3 is going to be released on 27th June. But this film will not be released in India. But why will Diljit's film not be released in India? Sardaarji 3 also features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. Hence, the controversy regarding the film is also happening for this reason.

After the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and PoK destroyed nine major terror launchpads. Hania's sentiments were hurt by the action against the terrorists. She condemned the action taken against the terrorist hideouts on social media. Now, Hania is the lead actress in Diljit's film. The question is, is Diljeet not aware of Hania's terrorist love sentiments?

Not only Hania, but there are three more Pakistani actors in Diljit's film. On 28 September 2024, Diljit performed a concert in Manchester. During this, he gifted shoes to his Pakistani fan. Recently, while talking to his Pakistani fans, Diljit had said that he would soon come to Pakistan.

That is why artists like B Praak are saying that many artists have sold their conscience. They should be ashamed. But it seems that Diljit probably does not regret his mistake. Diljit has posted on social media complaining that the film was censored before its release. The producers are clarifying that the film was shot before the India-Pakistan dispute.

About 37 per cent of Pakistan's population speaks Punjabi. Therefore, Pakistan is a big market for Punjabi films. India's share in the total business of Punjabi films is about 50%, Canada's 25 per cent, America's 10 per cent and other countries, including Pakistan, have a share of about 15 per cent. Pakistanis living abroad are also big viewers of Punjabi films. That is why Punjabi film actors, Punjabi singers and other Punjabi artists talk about friendly relations with Pakistan in the name of art and culture. They talk about cultural unity with Pakistan. But in reality, the biggest reason behind these arguments is business.

Meanwhile, Diljit has broken his silence on the issue. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit said the shooting for the movie was completed in February, before the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians in April. “Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in February, and then everything was fine," he said.