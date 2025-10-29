FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Iran influences both the Sunni Taliban and the Shia Hazara community in Afghanistan. This means that the Afghan Taliban may listen to Iran.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan
After being severely defeated by Afghanistan, Pakistan, which boasted of its nuclear bomb in front of Muslim countries, is facing severe humiliation. Pakistan, which claims to be a Muslim superpower, is knocking on every door, pleading for someone to mediate with Afghanistan. But the Afghan Taliban is not relenting. Afghanistan is now threatening to invade Islamabad and attack Pakistan. Alarmed by this, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his ministers are knocking on the doors of one Caliph to another to resolve the matter with the Taliban.

First, Shahbaz and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir tried to broker a peace with Afghanistan through Qatar's Emir Al Thani, an expert in mediation, but a peace agreement failed in Doha. Then, in Istanbul, even Turkish leader Erdogan failed to convince Afghanistan. Pakistan has now reached the true Caliph. And now Iran is ready to take on the responsibility of brokering peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Why does Iran want to jump into the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan? Is Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Pakistan's last hope for freedom from Afghanistan?

On one hand, Pakistani leaders are acting like lions in front of Afghanistan to impress their people, threatening Kabul with war. On the other hand, when Afghan leaders appear, Pakistanis become cowards in an attempt to appease them.

Today, Pakistan's Home Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, known among Indians as the 'trophy thief' was caught on camera in Iran pleading with the leader of the Afghan Taliban. This is the same Mohsin Naqvi who stole the trophy from the Indians after winning the Asia Cup and fled.

According to reports from Tehran, during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud  Pezeshkian and Naqvi, the former began pleading with Iran at the behest of Asim Munir, after which the Iranian President also issued a statement.

  • In which Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian offered assistance to end the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
  • After meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, Pezeshkian said Tehran is ready to mediate between the two Muslim countries.
  • Pezeshkian advised both countries to increase efforts to reduce tensions in the region and avoid conflict.
  • The Iranian President said that Muslim countries must unite and stand together against their enemies.

Why does Pakistan believe that Iran can broker peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

  1. Iran shares a border with both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
  2. Iran shares a border of approximately 921 km with Afghanistan and 960 km with Pakistan. Hence, it holds equal importance for both countries.
  3. Iran influences both the Sunni Taliban and the Shia Hazara community in Afghanistan. This means that the Afghan Taliban may listen to Iran.
  4. Iran can also influence Afghanistan through gas pipelines, electricity supplies, and the Chabahar connectivity project. These are the things Afghanistan can get from Iran, while Qatar and Turkey cannot directly benefit Afghanistan.
  5. Furthermore, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is highly respected in Afghanistan. Therefore, if he personally intervenes, there is a possibility that Afghanistan will soften its stance.

