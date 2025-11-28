DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Indonesia wants to purchase all three versions of the BrahMos: land, naval, and air force.

The BrahMos, which destroyed Pakistan's airbases, has also destroyed their propaganda. The BrahMos, which wreaked havoc in Pakistan, has now been reposed in the world's largest Muslim country. The BrahMos missile is now being purchased by Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim country.

Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin visited India for two days. He also visited the BrahMos production unit in Delhi. He learned in detail about the capabilities of the missile. He met his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. The two held extensive discussions on regional security and defence cooperation. During the discussion, the Indonesian Defence Minister advanced the purchase of the BrahMos. Indonesia wants to purchase all three versions of the BrahMos: land, naval, and air force. But it currently needs the naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Sources indicate that this BrahMos missile deal with Indonesia is worth Rs 38,770 million. According to reports, India has even agreed to provide Indonesia with a loan from one of its national banks for the BrahMos missile deal.

Rajnath Singh presented a replica of the BrahMos missile to the Indonesian Defence Minister as a gift. This is a clear indication that negotiations on the BrahMos deal between the two countries have concluded. Technically, it will be finalised once Russia gives the green light.

The diplomatic relationship between India and Indonesia, which has existed until now, will now be elevated to a new level. Military ties between the two countries will also deepen. The purchase of the BrahMos from India by the world's largest Muslim country is a significant message for both Pakistan and China. First, understand how Indonesia has subtly touched a sore spot in Pakistan.

Pakistan wants to become the Caliph of Islamic countries by mobilising Muslim countries. Turkey stands behind it. During Operation Sindoor, Turkey supplied weapons to Pakistan solely because they share a common religious bond. However, the country with the largest Muslim population did not purchase weapons from Turkey. It also did not purchase any missiles from Pakistan. Indonesia has expressed confidence in India.

It's not that Pakistan doesn't have missiles. It's also not that it doesn't want to sell them. It boasts about missiles like the Babur, Shaheen, and Ghauri. But Indonesia hasn't bought them because it doesn't trust Pakistani missiles in the slightest.

Indonesia is the second country to purchase the BrahMos after the Philippines. Besides, countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have also expressed interest in purchasing the BrahMos. All these countries want to purchase the BrahMos because they recognise that it is the world's fastest and most advanced supersonic cruise missile. Its speed is Mach 2.8, or 3,450 kmper hour. Its range is 290 km. And after Operation Sindoor, it has been thoroughly tested.