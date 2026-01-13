DNA TV Show: Why has Trump announced 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran?

The US has already imposed various sanctions on Iranian trade, limiting Iran's global commerce.

To put pressure on Iran, US President Donald Trump has made a new announcement, saying a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on countries that do business with Iran. This means that countries trading with Iran will have to pay an additional 25 per cent tariff if they also trade with the US.

Trump announced on Truth Social that this decision would be implemented immediately, without any grace period. However, the White House has not yet issued any official document regarding this tariff. The objective of this decision is to discourage countries around the world from trading with Iran. If Iran cannot export its oil and other goods, it will impact the government's revenue, further worsening the economic situation. Furthermore, if Iran cannot import essential goods, people will intensify their protests against the government.

Trump's decision is particularly significant because the protests in Iran began due to economic reasons. If this decision negatively impacts Iran's trade, it will likely fuel even greater public anger. The US has already imposed various sanctions on Iranian trade, limiting Iran's global commerce. Despite this, Iran trades with 147 countries worldwide. This means that the US decision will impact these 147 countries.

According to 2022 World Bank data, China is Iran's largest trading partner in terms of both imports and exports, with total trade amounting to approximately USD 37 billion. Iran's second-largest trading partner is the UAE, with trade between the two countries reaching USD 30 billion in 2022. Another important trading partner for Iran is Turkey, with which it conducted USD 10 billion worth of trade in 2022.

Trump's decision will have the biggest impact on China. According to one estimate, more than 80 per cent of Iran's oil exports go to China. This is why China reacted sharply as soon as Trump announced the tariffs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would resolutely defend its rights. China also stated that there are no winners in a tariff or trade war and that the US decision is against international rules. China has also threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs. This decision by Trump could reignite the trade war between the US and China.

Trump's decision comes shortly after his ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, made effusive statements about friendship between the two countries. But far from a trade deal, Trump announced yet another tariff. This tariff could also apply to India because of the trade relations between Delhi and Tehran.

This will make Indian exports to the US more expensive. In this situation, India might be forced to stop trading with Iran. It's also important to note that trade between India and Iran has decreased significantly in recent years. In 2022, trade between India and Iran amounted to $14 billion, but by 2025, it had fallen to USD 1.68 billion.