DNA TV Show: Why has UAE introduced new Golden Visa

The UAE has made major changes to the rules of its Golden Visa. Now you will get the UAE's Golden Visa by paying a fee of Rs 23 lakh. Earlier, it was necessary to buy property worth Rs 4.66 crore in the country to get this visa. The second major change is that you will no longer need to travel to the UAE to obtain a Golden Visa; instead, visa applications can be processed at centres located within the country itself.

The UAE has chosen India and Bangladesh for the pilot project of changing the rules in the Golden Visa. The residents of these two countries will have the right to get this visa first. But why has the UAE reduced the fee of its Golden Visa so much? What benefit can UAE get from this? If you get the UAE's Golden Visa, what will be the benefits of it?

Since there is no income tax in UAE, people who go to UAE through Golden Visa will not have to pay any tax on their income. Under the Golden Visa, people can also call their family members to UAE, along with this, Golden Visa holders will also be allowed to keep servants or drivers in their homes. The biggest advantage is that through Golden Visa, except pension, all other facilities will also be available, which the UAE government gives to a common citizen. Golden Visa does not mean citizenship; it is a 10-year visa with more facilities. If a visa holder wants, he can definitely apply for citizenship.

Why has the UAE made Golden Visa so easy?

Actually, the UAE government wants to increase the service sector i.e. service-based business in the country, for which it needs experts working in fields like science, technology, education and research. Buying property worth crores was not easy for middle or upper-middle-class professionals. For this reason, the UAE has reduced the fees for the Golden Visa.

There are about 16 countries in the world, like America, Portugal, and Greece, which give a golden visa, but every country demands some kind of big investment in return for the visa. UAE is the first country which has invited deserving people to come here by paying low fees.