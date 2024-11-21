In the allegations made in the Federal Court of New York, it has been said that Asia's second largest group Adani Group has given bribes to get contracts in many states in India.

India has lost 2 lakh crore rupees, that too in one go. A decision has come from the Federal Court of New York, in which Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and some other people have been accused of giving bribes or planning to give bribes. Reports also suggest that the American court has also issued an arrest warrant against these people. Amid this, the stock market crashed in India. The common man lost Rs 2 lakh crore in one day.

In the allegations made in the Federal Court of New York, it has been said that Asia's second largest group Adani Group has given bribes to get contracts in many states in India. Rs 2 lakh crores were lost by those investors alone who had invested in Adani shares. SBI has given the highest loan to the Adani Group.

Today, the figure of loss is more than Rs 5 lakh crores. A total of 8 people including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited and Gautam Adani's nephew Sagar Adani have been accused in the hearing to be held on November 20.

According to the allegations made and the report that came out, Adani Group needed money to set up plants and provide electricity in Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh in India. The company raised money from American investors. Till here everything was fine, but when the investigation was done, it was found that Adani Group bribed government officials in India to get work in these states and you will be shocked if you hear the amount of bribe. In this case, there is an allegation of bribery of 250 million dollars i.e. about Rs 2000 crores from 2020 to 2024.

It is written in this report that "Gautam Adani himself admitted to bribing Indian officials during a meeting in Ahmedabad". The bribe amount was fixed based on megawatts. It is also being claimed that electronic evidence of all the allegations made against the Adani Group in the New York Federal Court is present. However, the Adani Group is calling every allegation false and has issued a press release stating that all the allegations made against the directors of Adani Green are false.