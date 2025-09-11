Add DNA as a Preferred Source
DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

A Gen Z group said that, according to the Constitution, former Chief Justices and Judges are not eligible for appointment to this post.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal
Photo: X
The biggest crisis for Nepal is that the Gen Z, which snatched power from the Oli government in less than 48 hours, united and staged a coup in Nepal for a new regime, has now undergone a violent division. The Gen Z that beat up ministers is now fighting among themselves. These people are beating each other on the road. This violence, this division is about the post of interim Prime Minister.

On Thursday, a meeting was going on at the Nepal Army headquarters, Jangi Adda, regarding the formation of a new government, but outside the headquarters, two groups of Gen Z clashed with each other. A student belonging to one group was badly beaten up by the people of the other group. He was thrown on the road and beaten mercilessly. 

There was chaos outside the military headquarters for some time. The people who were beating up ministers and former prime ministers two days ago are now fighting among themselves. The biggest reason for this fight was the quarrel over the Prime Minister in the interim government. Yesterday, a group of Gen Z had proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki for the PM post, but today another group of Gen Z rejected her name and supported Kulman Ghising, former Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Why was Sushila Karki's name rejected?

A Gen Z group said that, according to the Constitution, former Chief Justices and Judges are not eligible for appointment to this post, and since Sushila Karki is over 70 years old, she cannot represent Gen Z either. This is the reason why her name has been rejected. In such a situation, it has been decided to send patriotic and everyone's favourite engineer Kulman Ghising to lead the interim government.

5 major Gen Z factions

The first faction is the anti-corruption Gen Z faction, which wants reforms, digital freedom and transparency within the republic.

The second faction is the pro-monarchy/Hindu Rashtra faction, which advocates for a constitutional monarchy and Hindu Rashtra.

The third faction is a network of independent, urban youth who are outside political parties. This faction wants transparency and accountability.

The fourth faction is different party-backed student union factions which do student politics linked to a particular party.

The fifth faction is the hijackers or political cadres, which include violent elements who hijack the movement from within.

READ | Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now becomes voice of Gen Z protests in Nepal

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
