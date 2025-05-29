Elon Musk was leading US's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He was appointed to this post by Trump.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has announced his exit from the Trump administration as a 'Special Government Employee'. He thanked US President Donald Trump for giving him an opportunity to reduce the wasteful spending by the government.

In a post on X, he said, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Musk was leading America's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He was appointed to this post by Trump. Its purpose was to improve the system in US by reducing government expenditure. A bill is believed to be the biggest reason for the rift between Trump and his billionaire friend Musk, who spent Rs 2,138 crore in Trump's election campaign.

- In this bill, 1 trillion dollars is to be spent on US border security and to expel illegal immigrants. Musk believes that such expenditure will increase the federal budget deficit by 3.8 trillion dollars.

- In this bill, there is talk of cutting America's public health insurance program, Medicaid and food aid. Musk believes that this will directly affect low-income people. This does not match the objectives of the DOGE.

- In this bill, tax relief has been given to the rich and companies. The White House claims that people earning between USD 30,000 and USD 80,000 in the US will get relief like a 15 per cent cut in their taxes next year. Musk believes that taking away from low-income earners and giving to the rich will increase social discontent.

- This bill talks about ending clean energy incentives. This will have a direct impact on companies like Tesla, which makes electric cars. Trump has brought this bill to fulfil his election promises, but Musk believes that such bills are not only economically harmful, but can also create social imbalance.

But President Trump publicly rejected Musk's criticism and called this bill Big and Beautiful. Trump had indicated that some changes could be made in the bill. But Musk resigned from his post before it could be passed.