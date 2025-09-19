Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'

Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan in 45 days, director Apoorva Lakhia says 'froze, baked, shivered, sucked oxygen but...'

Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Not Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, this is India’s largest airport by land size, its in…, name is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

Donald Trump said that Sadiq Khan has done a very poor job as mayor. He has failed miserably on issues such as crime control and immigration.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 11:55 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has called Sadiq Khan the worst mayor in the world and refused to have dinner with him. During his visit to Britain, he clearly stated that Sadiq Khan should not be seen at the banquet hosted to welcome him. This was revealed by none other than Trump himself. Pakistani-born Sadiq Khan is currently the Mayor of London. Trump said that Sadiq Khan has done a very poor job as mayor. He has failed miserably on issues such as crime control and immigration.

Trump's displeasure with the London Mayor is not new. He has sharply attacked him on several occasions. Following his two-day visit to the UK from September 16 to 18, the US President's displeasure with Khan surfaced once again. This time, he called Sadiq the worst mayor in the world.

Tensions between Trump and Khan first surfaced in 2015. This began with Trump's anti-Muslim travel ban proposal, which Khan criticised. Trump then referred to Khan as a 'stone-cold loser,' 'very dumb,' 'disaster,' and 'nasty person'.

In 2016, Khan attacked Trump at the Democratic Convention. Trump responded, saying, "Khan attacked me, even though he doesn't know me." In 2017, a terror attack occurred on London Bridge, to which Mayor Khan responded, "There's nothing to worry about." Trump responded, "At least seven people are dead, and Khan says don't worry. This excuse is shameful."

In 2017, another attack occurred in London, prompting Trump to remark, "London doesn't need a mayor like him." In 2019, Trump visited London on a state visit. There, he supported the protests and said, "Khan is a stone-cold loser who doesn't focus on crime in London."

READ | US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?

In 2019, Khan commented on Trump's golfing. In response, Trump said, "Incompetent Mayor Khan, focus on knife crime, which is rampant in London." In July of that year, Khan criticised Trump before his UK visit. Trump responded, "Khan is a nasty person doing a terrible job."

And now, in September 2025, regarding Trump's second UK state visit, Khan called him "Far Right," meaning an instigator. Trump wasn't about to remain silent. He said, "Khan is one of the worst mayors in the world. A disaster on immigration. I stopped him from banqueting."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos in Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut; Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos
A New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: How Private Players Are Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat
Private Sector's Role in India's Defense Self-Reliance
'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral
'I've become like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025
Crackdown on India-origin people: ICE agents detain, jail green card holder living for 30 years in US
Crackdown on Indians: ICE detains, jails green card holder living for 30 yrs
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta by his side, makes stylish entry holding…, video goes viral
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE