DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

US President Donald Trump has called Sadiq Khan the worst mayor in the world and refused to have dinner with him. During his visit to Britain, he clearly stated that Sadiq Khan should not be seen at the banquet hosted to welcome him. This was revealed by none other than Trump himself. Pakistani-born Sadiq Khan is currently the Mayor of London. Trump said that Sadiq Khan has done a very poor job as mayor. He has failed miserably on issues such as crime control and immigration.

Trump's displeasure with the London Mayor is not new. He has sharply attacked him on several occasions. Following his two-day visit to the UK from September 16 to 18, the US President's displeasure with Khan surfaced once again. This time, he called Sadiq the worst mayor in the world.

Tensions between Trump and Khan first surfaced in 2015. This began with Trump's anti-Muslim travel ban proposal, which Khan criticised. Trump then referred to Khan as a 'stone-cold loser,' 'very dumb,' 'disaster,' and 'nasty person'.

In 2016, Khan attacked Trump at the Democratic Convention. Trump responded, saying, "Khan attacked me, even though he doesn't know me." In 2017, a terror attack occurred on London Bridge, to which Mayor Khan responded, "There's nothing to worry about." Trump responded, "At least seven people are dead, and Khan says don't worry. This excuse is shameful."

In 2017, another attack occurred in London, prompting Trump to remark, "London doesn't need a mayor like him." In 2019, Trump visited London on a state visit. There, he supported the protests and said, "Khan is a stone-cold loser who doesn't focus on crime in London."

In 2019, Khan commented on Trump's golfing. In response, Trump said, "Incompetent Mayor Khan, focus on knife crime, which is rampant in London." In July of that year, Khan criticised Trump before his UK visit. Trump responded, "Khan is a nasty person doing a terrible job."

And now, in September 2025, regarding Trump's second UK state visit, Khan called him "Far Right," meaning an instigator. Trump wasn't about to remain silent. He said, "Khan is one of the worst mayors in the world. A disaster on immigration. I stopped him from banqueting."