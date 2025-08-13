DNA TV Show: Why did Putin talk to Kim Jong Un before meeting Trump in Alaska?

Donald Trump said there will be 'very severe consequences' if Putin doesn't agree to stop the war after Friday's summit.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15 to find ways to end the Ukraine conflict. The US is indicating that Putin is eager for a ceasefire, but is this the truth? To understand this question, you should understand the news coming from Russia. Just before meeting Trump, Putin spoke to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on the phone. According to North Korean media, during this phone call, Putin thanked Kim Jong for sending the North Korean army to the Ukraine war, and Kim Jong Un reiterated that he would take his friendship with Russia to the next level.

This means that North Korea will now increase strategic cooperation with Russia. Already, the North Korean army is stationed in western Russia. During the Ukraine war, North Korea has provided long-range missiles to Russia and by talking to Kim just before meeting Trump, Putin has given some important signals to Trump.

What are these hidden signals?

Putin has given the first indication that even now, the anti-US camp is strategically standing with Russia. The second indication is that if Trump tries to increase pressure on Putin, then in return North Korea can also increase pressure on countries like Japan and South Korea, which are considered friendly countries of US, and the third biggest indication is that Putin is not coming to a ceasefire under compulsion, he will cease fire on his own terms.

Whether Trump understands these facts or not, Ukrainian President Zelensky has accepted that the possibility of a ceasefire on the strength of Trump alone is negligible. For this reason, a few days ago, Zelensky also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that Russia's friendly countries also talk to Putin about a ceasefire. Zelensky's concern is justified; if the Trump-Putin meeting turns into an ego clash, then once again the hopes of a ceasefire will be dashed and Ukraine will continue to burn in the fire of war.