DNA TV Show: Why did Trump reduce tariffs on Japan?

The US has reduced tariffs on Japan's exports and has entered into a trade agreement with it.

US President Donald Trump has accepted that he has lost India, but he still is not admitting his mistake. But in the case of Japan, Trump has backed out of his wrong step. Why does Trump not want to lose Japan? What is Trump's compulsion behind this?

Which mistake has Trump corrected regarding Japan? The US has reduced tariffs on Japan's exports and has entered into a trade agreement with it. Under this agreement, the US has reduced tariffs on Japan to 15 per cent. In return, Japan has promised to invest USD 550 billion in US. Also, Japan will buy 100 Boeing planes from US, import 75 per cent more rice from US and buy agricultural products worth USD 8 billion.

Earlier, US had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese products. A 27.5 per cent tariff was imposed on Japanese cars. Due to the high tariff, a huge drop was recorded in Japan's car exports to US. This created a stir in Japan's auto market. Japan's economy is highly dependent on exports, and the US is its biggest market for exports. Due to this, speculations began to be made that Japan might move away from US.

Apart from this, when China showed its power in the Victory Day parade and united America's enemies, the US again remembered its close friend Japan in the Indo-Pacific. US feels that it needs Japan due to the growing friendship between China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. Apart from this, Japan appealed to many countries not to join China's parade. This step of Japan also pulled US towards it, and perhaps this is why things got sorted out between the two countries. By doing this, Trump avoided losing Japan.

