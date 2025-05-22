The Pentagon claims that the US is at risk of missile attacks from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to make a 'Golden Dome' Defence System for the US, like Israel's Iron Dome. Golden Dome is a satellite-based missile security system. But his announcement has started dividing the world into two parts. China and Russia have started opposing Trump's Golden Dome plan.

The budget of this missile shield program is USD 175 billion. The Pentagon claims that the US is at risk of missile attacks from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. China and Russia's hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, and AI-based weapons can pose a security challenge for US in the future. This is the reason why the US President announced plans to build a satellite-based missile defence system. But within 24 hours of Trump's announcement of the Golden Dome, China's Foreign Ministry started opposing it.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the Golden Dome missile shield will increase the risk of militarisation of space and an arms race in the world. China has appealed to America to abandon this plan.

After the Second World War, a 45-year-long Cold War was fought between the Soviet Union and the US, which put a lot at stake for the Soviet Union. This is from the year 1945 to 1990. During the Cold War, the world was divided into two parts. A part of the countries around the world were with the US, while the left-leaning countries were with the then Soviet Russia.

After Trump's announcement of the Golden Dome missile defence system, the world seems to be divided into two parts once again. Canada has announced to join the US' Golden Globe Shield, while China and Russia are opposing it.