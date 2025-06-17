Donald Trump has said the US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender.

Amid the Israel-Iran war, US President Donald Trump had to leave the G-7 meeting in Canada midway and return to US. Trump has given a 24-second statement that can increase the chaos even more. The question is whether US will now enter into a direct war against Iran. The US President arrived in Canada yesterday to attend the G7 conference. Trump was supposed to stay here for two days. But suddenly he cancelled his tour and left for US. Reports said he cancelled his tour due to the Iran-Israel war. But what kind of emergency suddenly arose that Trump left everything and left for Washington?

Why did Trump say that we want an end now, not a ceasefire? Trump's statement has increased the suspense. Trump shared a post on his social media site Truth, in which he wrote that the people present in Tehran should vacate the city as soon as possible. Why is Trump saying this? What is going to happen in Tehran? Trump said that he wants an end to the war, not a ceasefire. Does this mean that Trump is going to make Iran surrender?

Should we consider Trump's warning to vacate Tehran as a looming big attack on Iran's capital city? Should it be taken to mean that the US is now going to directly attack Iran by leaving the G7 meeting in the middle?As soon as Donald Trump reached the White House, he called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in the Situation Room. US's National Security Council consists of senior ministers of the Trump government, the Secretary of State, the Defence Secretary and the NSA.

This council advises Trump on national security and foreign policy, and the Situation Room is a 5,000 square feet meeting room in the White House's West Wing where important and emergency meetings are held. After the news of this meeting came out, questions are being raised about whether a plan to attack Iran is being made here.

Meanwhile, Trump said the US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed 'for now,' urges unconditional surrender. "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran, he added on Tuesday night, as per Indian time.