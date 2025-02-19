ANALYSIS
Rekha Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.
After almost two-week-long suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister, first-time MLA Rekha Gupta was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for her to take over Delhi Chief Minister. She will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The 50-year-old is an MLA from Shalimar Bagh.
Rekha Gupta has been contesting elections since 2015, but this year, she won for the first time and defeated the AAP candidate by about 30,000 votes. Gupta had been a councillor twice. She has been the President and Secretary of the DU Students Union. The BJP leader is very close to the Sangh and is an active member of RSS in Delhi. She is also the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.
What went in favour of Rekha Gupta
1. Being close to the Sangh was beneficial. The Sangh strongly pushed Gupta's name forward.
2. Being a woman also went in her favour. Women's votes have returned to the BJP in large numbers. BJP does not have any woman CM in the entire country.
3. She comes from the Vaishya community and Kejriwal is also a Vaishya. Delhi has 8 per cent Vaishya voters, its effect will be seen in Bihar.
READ | Who is Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister of Delhi?
Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state. BJP has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
