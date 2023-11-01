Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Delhi's air quality continues to decline

Sourabh Raaj Jain, anchor of Zee News, analysed the cause and effect of the declining air quality of Delhi-NCR in today's DNA.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

In addition to the summer, winter, and monsoon seasons, India experiences an air pollution season. Among the causes of this air pollution is stubble burning. However, Delhi-NCR has not yet been affected by the pollution caused by the smoke from burning stubble in Punjab and Haryana this year. In this report, we will be discussing the causes of air pollution in Delhi NCR.

What is the cause of the declining air quality in Delhi-NCR?

Summer brings with it a decrease in the density of polluted air, which allows the polluted hot air to rise to the upper atmosphere. As a result, pollution is less noticeable in the summer. However, as soon as winter arrives, polluted air becomes more dense.

The drop in temperature of the atmosphere causes the polluted air to get trapped in the lower layers of the atmosphere. In addition, there is less wind during this time of year, which stops pollution. From October through November, there are typically winds and frequent downpours. As a result, Delhi NCR residents continue to worry about pollution even when there is no longer any stubble-related smoke.

According to a study done by four hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, patients with a wide range of other illnesses are also at risk from air pollution in addition to respiratory patients. The study's key finding is that individuals with diabetes or heart disease are at elevated risk from pollution.

As stated in the Lancet medical journal, 2019 saw 16 lakh 70 thousand deaths in India as a result of pollution which accounted for 17.8% of all fatalities. The situation is still concerning since Delhi's pollution level has only gotten worse since 2019.

Although an action plan was created to lower Delhi's pollution levels, the outcomes fall short of expectations. It is alleged that farmers from Punjab and Haryana, two nearby states, burn their stubble. On the other hand, eliminating Delhi's severe pollution problem is not a difficult task if coordinated efforts are made.

