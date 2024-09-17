DNA TV Show: Why Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM

Kejriwal said he would not sit in the chair until the people of Delhi gave him a 'certificate of honesty'.

BJP had given a challenge to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who rejected it while he was in jail. But later accepted it as soon as he came out of jail. On Sunday, CM Kejriwal announced that he would resign from the post of Chief Minister on Tuesday. But the question is why? Why is Kejriwal resigning? What is going on in Kejriwal's mind? You will get the answers in this report.

Ten years ago, Kejriwal had announced his resignation for the first time, and now after 10 years, Kejriwal has announced his resignation for the second time. Kejriwal said he would not sit in the chair until the people of Delhi gave him a 'certificate of honesty'. "I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. I want to appeal to the public, if you think Kejriwal is honest, vote for me. If you think Kejriwal is guilty, do not vote for me," he recently said.

Has Kejriwal announced his resignation for the second time so that he can reserve his seat for the third time? These could be the reasons for Kejriwal's resignation announcement and AAP is also campaigning on the same lines.

Being the Chief Minister is not the priority

Strengthening the image of honesty again

Creating an atmosphere of sympathy among the people of Delhi

Strengthening the party in the Haryana elections