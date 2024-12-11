Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP will contest the elections alone in the national capital.

Even though the elections have not been announced in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completely entered the election mode. It has also announced 31 candidates list. On Wednesday, reports came that the AAP may give 15 seats to Congress in the Assembly elections. But later AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed all such reports as rumours. He ruled out the possibility of any kind of alliance with Congress. The former Delhi CM also announced that AAP will contest the elections alone in the national capital.

By doing this, AAP has in a way taken revenge on Congress for the Haryana elections. In Haryana, Congress had refused to leave seats for AAP and now the ruling party in Delhi has refused to join hands with Congress. Behind this decision, an electoral equation of the capital is hidden. In 2013, when AAP contested its first election in Delhi, it got 29.5 per cent votes and Congress got 24.6 per cent votes. BJP then got 33.1 per cent votes.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP's vote share jumped to 54.6 per cent and Congress fell to 9.7 per cent. BJP got 32.8 per cent votes. In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP got 53.6 per cent votes, but the Congress party seemed to be struggling with an existential crisis by garnering only 4.3 per cent votes. BJP's vote share increased to 38.5 per cent.

If we look at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 43.1% votes received by the AAP and Congress alliance, 24.2% went to AAP and 18.9% to Congress. These results showed that AAP did not get as much benefit from the alliance as Congress did. Hence, this figure has played a big role in the decision of Kejriwal, who has given the slogan of 'Ekla Chalo' in Delhi.