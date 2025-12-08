DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?

After CM Revanth Reddy's proposal, the opposition BJP is also on the offensive.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed naming the road leading to the US Consulate in Hyderabad 'Donald Trump Avenue'. But the question is, what is the reason behind CM Reddy's admiration for Trump? Has India run out of great personalities that he has to name a road in his state after a US president?

Following Reddy's proposal, he is facing numerous questions on social media. The questions are: Why name a road in India after Trump, who imposed a 50% tariff on India? Why name a road after Trump, who is strengthening ties with Pakistan, India's arch-enemy? Why seek investment using Trump's name, when he calls India a 'dead economy'?

After Reddy's proposal, the opposition BJP is also on the offensive. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is saying that if a name change is necessary, then Hyderabad should first be renamed Bhagyanagar. He argues that if a name change is to be made, it should be a name with historical significance. This would be the first time a road outside the US is named after Trump. But the question arises: why in Hyderabad? In a country with no shortage of great leaders, why is there a need to name a road after Trump?

Meanwhile, Eric Swider, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp on Monday said the firms he represents will be investing Rs 1 lakh crore in Telangana's upcoming "Bharat Future City" near in Hyderabad, over the next 10 years. Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit, Swider said it would be blind not to see that the technology capitalists around the world are coming from India and the country is on the rise.