DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 11:14 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?
Within half an hour, a US military helicopter and fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea. This is the same South China Sea over which tensions have long been high between the US and China. Therefore, after the crash of the American fighter jet in the South China Sea, questions arose: was this an accident or a conspiracy? Was the crash of two aircraft from the world's best navy near China a coincidence or an experiment?

These military ships were patrolling an area that China claims as its own. These crashes occurred while Trump was on a tour of Asia. Was this merely an accident, or the result of a Chinese conspiracy? On October 26, 2025, the USS Nimitz, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, was on patrol in the South China Sea. At 2:45 a.m., an American Seahawk helicopter crashed. Just half an hour later, an F-18 fighter jet flying from the same aircraft carrier also crashed while patrolling the sea. The crew members of both aircraft were rescued, but questions arose as to how two American aircraft crashed in the same location.

The Nine-Dash Line refers to nine lines drawn by China in the South China Sea, within which it claims territory. The US has consistently denied this claim and continues to patrol the area. However, the crash of two US military aircraft near the Nine-Dash Line has raised questions about whether China had any involvement in the crash.

These questions are being raised because China has a strong presence in the area where the US aircraft were patrolling. In this area, China has deployed its forces on two reefs. Fiery Cross Reef has been home to J-11 fighter jets and H-6K nuclear bombers. Mischief Reef also has anti-ship missiles. Furthermore, China has built military bases on seven artificial islands in the South China Sea. Furthermore, China has military deployments at 27 other locations.

READ | Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details

Because of these deployments, this double crash is being viewed with suspicion. Questions are being raised as to whether China hacked the systems of the American aircraft through a cyber attack, or whether the planes were shot down using laser weapons.

This double crash occurred at a time when the trade war between China and the US was at its peak. Therefore, it is being speculated that this theory of a Chinese conspiracy in the crash of the US military aircraft could prove to be a major signal for escalating tensions.

