ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Who is the main culprit behind Delhi's air pollution?

Given the deteriorating situation in Delhi, it seems that Delhi residents will only find relief from pollution when they leave the city.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Photo: PTI
In Delhi, the pollution situation is going from bad to worse. Health insurance companies have taken notice of this situation, but the government remains inactive. If you live outside of Delhi, consider yourself lucky, because people living in Delhi and its surrounding areas are currently feeling suffocated.

  • The AQI in Mansa Ram Park in Delhi is 1300.
  • The Air Quality Index in the Deep Vihar area is 1200.
  • The AQI in Dwarka is around 900.
  • In most areas of Delhi, the AQI is above 400.

Every year, either stubble burning or firecrackers are blamed for this situation. Diwali was 56 days ago, and the stubble burning data shows that while stubble burning contributed 20 per cent to Delhi's pollution in 2024, this year the figure is only 5 per cent.

So the question arises: if neither stubble burning nor firecrackers is the cause of this pollution, then what is? The data suggest that this time, the factors making Delhi's air pollution hazardous are local. The majority of the pollution, 25 to 35 per cent, is caused by traffic. In addition, construction work and dust from roads contribute another 30 per cent. Burning of waste in the open accounts for 10-15 per cent of the pollution.

Looking at the situation in Delhi, it seems the government is completely helpless in controlling these sources of pollution. GRAP-4 has been implemented in Delhi. Construction work has been stopped, and older vehicles are banned from entering the city. Factories have been shut down. Anti-smog guns are operating in various parts of Delhi, yet the air is still unbreathable.

READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: When will it open? Nitin Gadkari shares BIG update as NHAI misses deadline

Given the deteriorating situation in Delhi, it seems that Delhi residents will only find relief from pollution when they leave the city. Because only the year is changing, the pollution situation in Delhi remains the same. Even though stubble burning has decreased, the situation is unchanged.

