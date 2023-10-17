Headlines

Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Who is responsible for the plight of 2.3 million Gazans – Israel or Hamas?

While Hamas has been inflicting terror and oppression on the citizens of Gaza, Israel has also started bombing areas in the war-torn area, killing dozens.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Today is the eleventh day of the Israeli-Hamas war, and Israel's attacks are intensifying. The team of Zee NEWS is constantly reporting from the war zone. Zee News is the first and only Hindi news channel to be launched by the Israeli Defence Force, and our reporters did intricate coverage of the Kibbutz and Nova Music Festive massacre by Hamas.

After the videos of the Israel terror attack surfaced on social media, you must have got an idea of how brutally Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed the common people of Israel. Israel is now taking revenge by attacking the Gaza Strip, in which innocent citizens of the Gaza Strip are also being killed.

If Israel does not stop the attacks and the necessary help does not arrive, Gaza will become a cemetery. Israel has dropped 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip in 11 days since Hamas launched an attack on October 7.

The same number of bombs were dropped by the US in Afghanistan a year after the 9/11 attacks. Gaza's area is only 365 square kilometers, while Afghanistan's area is 6,52,860 square kilometers. That is, Afghanistan is eighteen hundred times larger than the Gaza Strip in size.

But who is responsible for this situation in Gaza? Who is responsible for pushing Gaza's 2.3 million people to death? Israel, which is taking revenge for the attack on itself, or Hamas, which pushed Israel’s buttons to drop bombs on the militant-occupied area?

It is easy to blame Israel for this devastation of Gaza but Hamas is more responsible for Gaza's misfortune than Israel, since Hamas is the one who secretly carries out terrorist attacks on Israel under the guise of innocent citizens of Gaza and then tries to blame Israel in front of the world for the death of innocents.

After the Hamas attack, Israel had two options. First option was to silently shed tears at the Hamas attack and wait for the next attack. And the second - respond to Hamas's attack and put Hamas in such a situation that they cannot even think of attacking Israel again.

Now, Hamas is using the people of Gaza as a shield to protect themselves from the bombings of Israel. Citizens said that Hamas is taking away their ID cards and phones to prevent them from evacuating the war-torn area, preventing them from getting the required aid.

It is easy to say that Israel is killing innocent people in Gaza, but Israel is the one that has given people a chance to get out of Gaza City safely. Hamas released videos showing that it is taking great care of the hostages from Israel, but is still not releasing those citizens.

