The arrest of Jyoti Malhotra revealed that Pakistan had created a network of spies in India through YouTubers. Now, another big revelation has been made on this spy network. At the centre of the new revelation is a Pakistani agent, whose codename is Madam N. Who is this Madam N and how was she involved in anti-India conspiracies?

The full name of this Pakistani spy is Naushaba Shahzad Masood, and her current base is Phase No. 8 of Defence Housing Society, Lahore. Naushaba's aim was to create a wide network of 500 spies in India, for which Naushaba tried to contact Indian social media influencers and YouTubers.

Naushaba used to tempt them to visit Pakistan. Since a tourist visa is not available from India to Pakistan, Naushaba also promised to give sponsorship for a visitor visa. Naushada's national identity card is 61101-1891350-8. Shahzad Masood's name is written in the husband's column on the identity card. Now we are going to tell you the most important detail of this spying network, that is, the method through which Naushada used to trap Indian citizens.

Naushaba has set up a travel and tour agency in Pakistan. The name of this agency is Jaiana Travels. It used to offer package tours to Sikh and Hindu religious places in Pakistan to Indian citizens. The religious places to which the tours were conducted included Gurudwara of Nankana Sahib, Maa Laxmi Temple of Lahore and Katas Raj Temple of Chakwal. Whenever this Madam N of ISI used to call Indians, she used to make their videos and post them on social media. So that her agency gets promoted, and more and more Indians can get trapped in her trap.

