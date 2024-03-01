Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Meet man, a Stanford graduate, who built India's first electric car, now aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

7 magical dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and became law on December 12, 2019, after receiving the President's assent.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the past couple of days, there has been much discussion about the Central Government's plan to notify the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, commonly known as CAA. CAA has been a hot topic. Today, we aim to provide genuine information about CAA and dispel any misconceptions.

Before delving into details about CAA, let's take a moment to reflect on the lives of people who face uncertain future in a shelter camp in Delhi. Most of these people are Hindu refugees who fled persecution in Pakistan. Despite living in India for many years, they have struggled to obtain citizenship rights.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and became law on December 12, 2019, after receiving the President's assent. However, due to protests against CAA, the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act could not be implemented. This has left many refugees in limbo, unable to secure Indian citizenship.

Now, the new update is that the Central Government could issue the Gazette Notification to implement the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 this month. This will ensure the full implementation of CAA across the country.

With the implementation of CAA, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will be granted Indian citizenship. This brings hope and joy to those who have been waiting for years to be recognised as Indian citizens.

Many refugees faced persecution in their home countries and have found solace in India. 

The delay in implementing CAA has deprived many refugees of basic rights for too long. It is hoped that the Central Government will expedite the process of granting citizenship to these individuals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE