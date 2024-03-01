DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and became law on December 12, 2019, after receiving the President's assent.

In the past couple of days, there has been much discussion about the Central Government's plan to notify the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, commonly known as CAA. CAA has been a hot topic. Today, we aim to provide genuine information about CAA and dispel any misconceptions.

Before delving into details about CAA, let's take a moment to reflect on the lives of people who face uncertain future in a shelter camp in Delhi. Most of these people are Hindu refugees who fled persecution in Pakistan. Despite living in India for many years, they have struggled to obtain citizenship rights.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and became law on December 12, 2019, after receiving the President's assent. However, due to protests against CAA, the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act could not be implemented. This has left many refugees in limbo, unable to secure Indian citizenship.

Now, the new update is that the Central Government could issue the Gazette Notification to implement the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 this month. This will ensure the full implementation of CAA across the country.

With the implementation of CAA, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will be granted Indian citizenship. This brings hope and joy to those who have been waiting for years to be recognised as Indian citizens.

Many refugees faced persecution in their home countries and have found solace in India.

The delay in implementing CAA has deprived many refugees of basic rights for too long. It is hoped that the Central Government will expedite the process of granting citizenship to these individuals.