DNA TV Show: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blames PM Modi for Ukraine war

After imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India, what does the US want to achieve with such statements now? What problem does Peter Navarro have with India?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 12:08 AM IST

DNA TV Show: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blames PM Modi for Ukraine war
File photo
Advisor to US President Donald Trump has tried to blame India for the war being funded by America. On one hand, Trump is facing criticism in the world and in his own country, for imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India. On the other hand, his administration has now started such statements against India that the world is even more surprised to hear. Trump's advisor, Peter Navarro, has called the Russia-Ukraine war the war of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India, what does the US want to achieve with such statements now? What problem does Peter Navarro have with India, due to which he called the Ukraine war as the war of India's PM Modi? Who is the real mastermind of the 50 per cent American tariff on India, and why is Trump, who called India a friend till yesterday, taking such decisions one after the other which are against the interests of India?

- Navarro said that India is a democratic country, but it is strengthening relations with the biggest dictator countries, i.e. Russia and China. It should support the democratic country of America. Meaning that America is worried about the possible alliance of India, Russia and China.

- Navarro called India an arrogant country because India has repeatedly said that it can buy oil from anyone, citing its sovereignty. Meaning that America is frustrated because it could not put pressure on India.

- Navarro said that India will get an exemption from additional tax tomorrow itself if it stops buying oil from Russia. This means that the tariff imposed on India will not be removed so easily; this thing has also been made clear by Trump's close aide.

If Trump is forgetting his friendship with India and taking decisions that will spoil his relations with the biggest democratic country, then the reason for that is the glasses worn by him, Peter Navarro, whom he has made his trade advisor.

But it is not that Peter Navarro only makes provocative statements against India, Peter Navarro's image is very bad in America itself. Navarro, who has gone to jail, lied, and rigged elections, is quite infamous in America. Today, you should also see the real face of Navarro, who spews venom against India. And you should also understand how the anti-India person who plans the most dangerous conspiracies in America reached so close to Trump.

