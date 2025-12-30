DNA TV Show: Which country will witness a coup in 2026?

A popular uprising against the hardline regime has suddenly erupted in Iran.

Two countries in the world are on the verge of experiencing coup-like situations. They are Iran and Bangladesh. A popular uprising against the hardline regime has suddenly erupted in Iran. From Tehran, the capital of Iran, to cities like Isfahan and Tabriz in northern Iran, people are continuously taking to the streets and protesting against the rule of Ayatollah Khamenei. Anti-government protests are also ongoing in major cities in southern and western Iran, such as Shiraz and Kerman. Except a few areas, anti-government voices are being raised throughout Iran.

Khamenei's government and system have not remained silent either. In some cities, including Tehran, the government has used force against protesters. Police have also arrested hundreds of demonstrators. Now, we will show you the reasons why the Iranian people have taken to the streets and why a situation resembling a coup is developing.

The first reason for this widespread protest against Khamenei is the rapid decline of the Iranian currency. On Sunday, the Iranian rial was trading at 1.42 million rials to the US dollar, meaning that 1.42 million rials were needed to equal the value of one dollar. The second major reason is the soaring inflation caused by the currency's devaluation. Food prices in Iran have increased by up to 72 per cent. Currently, milk is selling for 65,000 rials per litre in the capital, Tehran.

What is happening in Iran is not solely due to economic reasons. There is also a major political effort underway to overthrow the hardline regime, and the main figure behind this effort is Reza Pahlavi, the heir to the former Shah of Iran. For the past year, Reza Pahlavi has been continuously campaigning against Khamenei. Just one day before the protests began, on December 28, Pahlavi sent a message to the people of Iran. We are now going to show you that message.

In this message, Pahlavi said, "All the people of Iran should support the strike by the merchants who are protesting against the government's high taxes. We must regain control of our streets to change the current regime and system in Iran. We want the Iranian army to also stand with the people of its country."

Pahlavi made this appeal on December 28, and since then, the sparks of rebellion have been continuously smouldering in Iran. Khamenei is currently facing challenges from two opponents: first, Reza Pahlavi, and second, his traditional rival, Israel.

While there are speculations regarding Iran and Mossad, the possibility of a coup in India's neighbouring country, Bangladesh, seems more concrete and real. The biggest reason behind this apprehension is the differences among the student leaders who overthrew Sheikh Hasina and installed Yunus in power.

Among the students supporting the Yunus government, there is one faction that is angry with the government over the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, another group is dissatisfied with Yunus's foreign policy and wants to align itself with Jamaat-e-Islami.

If those who oppose Yunus's extremism leave the government, then Yunus's position is certainly untenable. If the student leaders who sided with Jamaat-e-Islami win the elections, then Yunus's government is bound to fall. In that case, the so-called student leaders wouldn't even need to resort to violence and unrest against Yunus, because he lacks public support anyway.