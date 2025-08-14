DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

European countries and Ukrainian President Zelensky are scared of this meeting. And if a formula to stop the war is not found in this meeting, then what will happen next?

The whole world is keeping an eye on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held in Alaska, US, on August 15. The meeting will be held to find a formula to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and its result is going to affect the whole world.

The decision taken in this meeting will also affect India. At this time, the whole world wants to know whether things will work out between Trump and Putin in Alaska. European countries and Ukrainian President Zelensky are scared of this meeting. And if a formula to stop the war is not found in this meeting, then what will happen next? There is a debate going on in the world -- has Trump really called Putin to Alaska to stop the war, or does Trump want to humiliate Putin by making him sit in front of him? Why has this debate started?

Trump said that if the Ukraine war is not stopped after the meeting, Russia will have to face serious consequences. You can also call it a threat given by Trump to Russian President before the meeting. Trump wants the war to stop at any cost after his meeting with Putin. But Trump has probably forgotten that the person sitting in front of him at the negotiating table is not Asim Munir, to whom Trump only gives his orders during the talks.

What is going on in the minds of Trump and Putin?

- Putin said that America is making an honest effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict. That is, Putin has appreciated Trump's efforts.

- Putin said that the purpose of this discussion is to create conditions of peace in Russia-Ukraine, Europe and the world.

- Apart from this, Putin indicated that Moscow and Washington can reach an agreement on nuclear arms control. We told you a while ago that Russia and America are the countries with the largest nuclear arms stockpile in the world.

There is a New START i.e. New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, for nuclear arms control between the two countries, which is going to end on 5 February 2026. After the tension between the two countries, Putin had earlier announced not to accept this treaty, but now his attitude has softened.