Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

SBI hikes IMPS charges from August 15: What does it mean? Check revised nominal fees

Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

Watch: Pakistan batter loses cool, abuses teammate after horrific run-out against Bangladesh

Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share on August 15

Mrunal Thakur issues apology to Bipasha Basu for body shaming her: 'My intent was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pi

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

SBI hikes IMPS charges from August 15: What does it mean? Check revised nominal fees

SBI hikes IMPS charges from August 15: What does it mean? Check revised nominal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

European countries and Ukrainian President Zelensky are scared of this meeting. And if a formula to stop the war is not found in this meeting, then what will happen next?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?
File photo

TRENDING NOW

The whole world is keeping an eye on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held in Alaska, US, on August 15. The meeting will be held to find a formula to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and its result is going to affect the whole world.

The decision taken in this meeting will also affect India. At this time, the whole world wants to know whether things will work out between Trump and Putin in Alaska. European countries and Ukrainian President Zelensky are scared of this meeting. And if a formula to stop the war is not found in this meeting, then what will happen next? There is a debate going on in the world -- has Trump really called Putin to Alaska to stop the war, or does Trump want to humiliate Putin by making him sit in front of him? Why has this debate started?

Trump said that if the Ukraine war is not stopped after the meeting, Russia will have to face serious consequences. You can also call it a threat given by Trump to Russian President before the meeting. Trump wants the war to stop at any cost after his meeting with Putin. But Trump has probably forgotten that the person sitting in front of him at the negotiating table is not Asim Munir, to whom Trump only gives his orders during the talks.

What is going on in the minds of Trump and Putin?

- Putin said that America is making an honest effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict. That is, Putin has appreciated Trump's efforts.
- Putin said that the purpose of this discussion is to create conditions of peace in Russia-Ukraine, Europe and the world.
- Apart from this, Putin indicated that Moscow and Washington can reach an agreement on nuclear arms control. We told you a while ago that Russia and America are the countries with the largest nuclear arms stockpile in the world.

READ | India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

There is a New START i.e. New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, for nuclear arms control between the two countries, which is going to end on 5 February 2026. After the tension between the two countries, Putin had earlier announced not to accept this treaty, but now his attitude has softened.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she works as...
Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she works
R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number
R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat
US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks
DNA TV Show: Why did Putin talk to Kim Jong Un before meeting Trump in Alaska?
DNA TV Show: Why did Putin talk to Kim Jong Un before meeting Trump in Alaska?
Saroj Khan quit Bollywood, moved abroad after marriage, decided to come back after Amitabh Bachchan...
Saroj Khan quit Bollywood, moved abroad after marriage, came back after Big B...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE