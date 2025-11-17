DNA TV Show: What will be India's stance on Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina?

Bangladesh formally requested India to immediately extradite Sheikh Hasina, stating that New Delhi is obligated to do so under the bilateral extradition treaty.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, but questions are being raised about whether this is justice or political revenge. Now that Hasina has taken refuge in India, what impact will this decision have on her? Will the Yunus government pressure India, and what can India do about it, according to the rules?

The case relates to the 2024 student movement, which began against job quotas but escalated into a revolution against the Hasina government. Protests erupted across the country, resulting in the deaths of students, protesters, and security forces. ICT has held Hasina responsible for these deaths. She has been charged with five counts:

Charge No. 1 - Ordering the killings

Charge No. 2 - Inciting violence by making inflammatory speeches

Charge No. 3 - Obstructing justice/attempting to destroy evidence

Charge No. 4 - Ordering the murder of student Abu Sayeed

Charge No. 5 - Inciting the murders and burning the bodies of five people at Chankharpul.

Hasina has been sentenced to death for charges No. 1 and 2, and life imprisonment for charge No. 3.

Bangladesh formally requested India to immediately extradite Sheikh Hasina, stating that New Delhi is obligated to do so under the bilateral extradition treaty. Bangladesh's interim government cited the 2013 extradition treaty with India. What is this treaty, and what rights does India have under it?

The Extradition Treaty between India and Bangladesh was signed by the governments of both countries in Dhaka on January 28, 2013. This treaty was created to combat extremism, terrorism, and criminal activities along their shared borders. This treaty, which came into effect on October 23, 2013, was amended in 2016.

The Yunus government is citing this treaty, but India is not obligated to extradite Sheikh Hasina under this treaty. This treaty has a total of 13 articles, of which Article 6 needs to be examined carefully. Article 6 excludes political crimes. It clearly states that extradition can be refused if the crime for which the request is made is of a political nature.

Hasina alleges that the verdict against her is politically motivated. According to this treaty, India is not obligated to hand over Hasina. Following this verdict, Hasina has also questioned the court that sentenced her to death. Therefore, you should understand that this court, called the International Crimes Tribunal, is international only in name. In reality, it is currently a puppet of the Yunus government.