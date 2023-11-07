Headlines

DNA TV Show: What SC said to 5 states on deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Glenn Maxwell's magical 201 is easily the best innings in World Cup history; move over Kapil, Sachin, Stokes | Opinion

DNA TV Show: What SC said to 5 states on deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR

Regarding the pollution problem, the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan received strong guidance from the Supreme Court today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Delhi NCR has turned into a gas chamber over the past few days. Numerous previous records have been broken by the poor quality of the air. Due to the current circumstances, Delhi's AQI is higher than 700 in many places. It's not like this year's air quality is poor. For the past few years, this has been the case. However, there hasn't been any noticeable progress in this area yet.

Regarding the pollution problem, the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan received strong guidance from the Supreme Court today. The burning of stubble was criticized by the Supreme Court in UP, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The Supreme Court stated in its remarks that these state governments are at their breaking point due to the pollution situation in Delhi NCR.

The case was being heard by bench consist of Justices Justin Sudhanshu Dhulia and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The Supreme Court ordered the Punjab government to put an end to the stubble burning incidents. It was suggested that this should fall under the authority of the SHO of the neighborhood police station.

The Odd-Even formula used by the Delhi government was questioned by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court voiced its disapproval of the state governments' assigning of blame for pollution. Concerns were expressed regarding Punjab's continued use of paddy fields despite the region's dropping beneath water level.

The state governments were questioned by the court regarding what steps should be taken to stop pollution. According to the Delhi Government, Delhi has begun implementing GRAP 4, or the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4.

All students have been dismissed from the school, except classes 10 and 12. Delhi has only permitted the entry of electric, CNG, and BS-6 buses from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. More than four hundred anti-smog firearms are reportedly going to be deployed.

According to the Supreme Court, states should implement nationwide regulations prohibiting the use of firecrackers. But in Delhi, which is experiencing extremely dangerous pollution, the Smog Tower has not been addressed.

Crores of rupees were spent on installing smog towers in Delhi NCR to lower pollutants. However, every year at the height of pollution, it is discovered that the Smog Towers are completely nonfunctional.

Why do farmers burn stubble?

Particularly in Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, farmers burn their stubble. Farmers burn the remaining paddy stalks in their fields, known as stubble, after harvesting their crops. Drought residue is removed from fields by burning stubble, allowing for subsequent seeding.

There are also prohibitions against stubble burning enforced by the Punjab government. However, a lot of farmers are still burning stubble. From September 15 to October 29 of this year, there were 5,254 instances of stubble burning in Punjab. In contrast, 12,112 cases in total occurred during this time in 2022. 

