DNA TV Show: What issues do people in Pak-occupied Kashmir face?

Here are all the issues the people of Pak-occupied Kashmir suffer from.

Pakistan and India have always been in a feud over the POK-occupied Kashmir. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that due to two mistakes of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, i.e., Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was created. The people of India are now suffering the consequences of this. But are millions of people living in PoK also suffering the consequences of Nehru's blunder?

About 41 lakh people live in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan has been oppressing the people here for the last 75 years. Pakistan occupied this part of Kashmir, but Pakistan had no attachment to the land of PoK and its people.

The reason behind this is:

In the year 1963, Pakistan had gifted Saksham Valley to China.

Saksham Valley was a piece of about 5000 Square Meters of PoK.

China's CPEC project i.e. China Pakistan Economic Corridor is being built through PoK.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been suffering since the making of it. The region has seen only a minimal amount of development as compared to the development that occurred in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Here is what has happened in PoK's Kashmir so far:

There are a total of 4 airports in Jammu and Kashmir, which is part of India, while there are only 2 airports in PoK.

There are a total of 35 universities in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas if we talk about PoK, there are only 6 universities there.

There are a total of 2812 small and big hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas there are only 23 hospitals in PoK.

In the year 2022-23, the budget of Jammu and Kashmir was 13.5 Billion Dollars, while the budget of PoK was only 495 Million Dollars. The budget of Jammu and Kashmir was 27 times more than that of PoK.

The anger of the people towards Pakistan is increasing. They want it to be better to merge with India than to live in hell with Pakistan. Some time ago, Sajjad Raja, a political activist belonging to PoK, had presented his stand regarding PoK in the British Parliament.

Read: DNA TV Show: How Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered

Pakistan occupied a part of Kashmir but could not adopt the people there. PoK people believe that their future is not with Pakistan but with India. Pakistan has discriminated against them, due to which they have to suffer the punishment of becoming PoK. The people of PoK can get relief from this problem only when India regains control over PoK.

From India's stand, the people of PoK are beginning to realize that the mistake was committed 75 years ago. He will soon get relief from the punishment he is suffering till today.