What is US President Donald Trump's interest in the Gaza Strip where Muslim countries like Egypt and Jordan do not want to come and no one wants to give shelter to the Palestinians? What is Trump's motive behind this plan to run Gaza?

The 16-month-long artillery war has turned the entire Gaza Strip into a pile of rubble. No building is visible anywhere in the Gaza Strip. All that is visible is long lines of tents. This is why questions are being asked about Trump's Gaza files.

If Trump takes over the administration of the Gaza Strip, what will he do with this piece of land? Trump plans to send part of the displaced Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. The second phase of Trump's plan is to remove the underground tunnels laid in Gaza. The third part of Trump's plan is to clear the rubble of Gaza and rebuild buildings and the fourth part is to wipe out all traces of Hamas from the Gaza Strip

If American troops arrive in Gaza, it will directly serve two of America's interests. On one hand, America's strategic presence will be established on the Israeli border to help Israel, and on the other hand, America's military presence in Gaza will provide security to America's friendly countries in the Gulf.

The biggest problem with serving these two interests will be America's arch-rival Iran, for which it will be difficult to exert any kind of pressure against America's friendly countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. This is the reason why Israel immediately welcomed this kind of deployment as soon as Trump's announcement was made.

Donald Trump can recover America from the setback it has suffered in Syria through military deployment in Gaza. After the capture of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria, Turkey's pressure has increased in this region. The American army has had to retreat.

Donald Trump can open a front through the Gaza Strip and the border areas of Jordan which can stop the Turkish-backed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from advancing. If Donald Trump's Gaza plan becomes a reality, it will change the condition and direction of not only Gaza but the entire Arab world.