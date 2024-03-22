DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day ED judicial custody till March 28 in the liquor policy case.

A day after ED arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court has sent him to 6-day ED custody till March 28. CM Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case. At present, ED has not been able to directly tell the role of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

However, ED has added such links of incidents and statements of witnesses, which they believe that Kejriwal may have an important role in this case. On this basis, ED has also arrested the AAP leader. But at present, the Kejriwal's name is nowhere in the FIR of the liquor excise policy case.

Now the question is what arguments did ED give regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. ED had detained and interrogated many businessmen associated with liquor business. These were the people who had benefited in some way or the other from the new liquor policy. According to ED, they got many important clues from the statements of these people. Of these, there were three businessmen who had become government witnesses.

The first name among these 3 government witnesses is Dinesh Arora. Dinesh Arora is associated with restaurant business in Delhi. Dinesh was arrested by CBI in 2022 and by ED in July 2023. Dinesh Arora has now become a government witness of both the central agencies. The second name among the government witnesses is P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, he is the director of Aurobindo Pharma. In June 2023, he became an official witness of ED.

READ | CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here



The third name is Raghav Magunta. Raghav Magunta is the son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Raghav was arrested in February 2023, he has now become a government witness for CBI and ED. According to sources, Raghav's father Srinivasulu Reddy has taken the name of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

Now the first challenge of CBI and ED is to prove that where is the trail of the money that South Lobby has sent to Aam Aadmi Party. The allegations made so far add up to the statements of the accused and witnesses, but nothing has come forward as evidence.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.