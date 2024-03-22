Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

Princess Kate says she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, watch video message here

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Shivam Dube shine as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets

DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

10 foods to avoid when you have arthritis

List of players injured/unavailable in IPL 2024

Indian batters with most runs in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

Rs 4 lakh rug to Rs 2.50 lakh dresser: Deepika Padukone unveils luxurious new home furnishing collection

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: What is the basis of CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to 6-day ED judicial custody till March 28 in the liquor policy case.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 11:31 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
DNA TV Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after ED arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court has sent him to 6-day ED custody till March 28. CM Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy case. At present, ED has not been able to directly tell the role of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

However, ED has added such links of incidents and statements of witnesses, which they believe that Kejriwal may have an important role in this case. On this basis, ED has also arrested the AAP leader. But at present, the Kejriwal's name is nowhere in the FIR of the liquor excise policy case.

Now the question is what arguments did ED give regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. ED had detained and interrogated many businessmen associated with liquor business. These were the people who had benefited in some way or the other from the new liquor policy. According to ED, they got many important clues from the statements of these people. Of these, there were three businessmen who had become government witnesses.

The first name among these 3 government witnesses is Dinesh Arora. Dinesh Arora is associated with restaurant business in Delhi. Dinesh was arrested by CBI in 2022 and by ED in July 2023. Dinesh Arora has now become a government witness of both the central agencies. The second name among the government witnesses is P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, he is the director of Aurobindo Pharma. In June 2023, he became an official witness of ED.

READ | CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here
 
The third name is Raghav Magunta. Raghav Magunta is the son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Raghav was arrested in February 2023, he has now become a government witness for CBI and ED. According to sources, Raghav's father Srinivasulu Reddy has taken the name of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

Now the first challenge of CBI and ED is to prove that where is the trail of the money that South Lobby has sent to Aam Aadmi Party. The allegations made so far add up to the statements of the accused and witnesses, but nothing has come forward as evidence.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement