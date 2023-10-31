Headlines

DNA TV Show: What is ‘state-sponsored attackers’ alert received by Opposition MPs on iPhones?

The leaders who have received these messages include leaders like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Raghav Chadha and others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Several opposition leaders claimed on Tuesday that they received an alert from Apple, warning them of 'State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise' their iPhones. These notifications have caused political turmoil in the country.

Opposition leaders are accusing the central government of trying to hack their iPhones. The Apple alert stated -- Alert-State Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone. You can call these attackers as hackers. Apple said this message could be an attempt to hack mobile phones. This is what is troubling the Opposition leaders. And that is why they are accusing the central government of spies.

The leaders who have received these messages or emails so far include leaders like Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Raghav Chadha, Pawan Kheda, and Asaduddin Owaisi. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their devices.

The message further stated that these attackers are probably targeting you because of your position or your work. If your device has fallen victim to a state-sponsored attacker, they may be gaining access to your personal information, your conversations, and even your camera and microphone.

However, this line is also written in this message. It may be a false alarm but still take this warning seriously. Now the question is what is the meaning of this message? And what information has Apple company given regarding this message?

The tech giant said 'We are unable to provide information as to why we issue Threat Notification. By doing so, state-sponsored attackers will become alert and then they will change their methods of attack in such a way that they will not be able to be caught in future.'

Apple has said in its response that it does not link this threat warning to any specific state-sponsored attacker. Not only this, Apple has also said that state-sponsored attackers get good money. They work in a very cunning manner.

To detect such attacks they have to depend on Threat Intelligence Signal. These signals are sometimes not correct. It is possible that the threat notifications sent by Apple are either false alarms or due to the attack not being detected.

