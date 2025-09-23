DNA TV Show: What is 'I Love Muhammad' controversy?

This religious dispute that began in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has now reached Karachi.

For the past week, protests have been taking place in various cities across the country in the name of "I LOVE Mohammed." People are being incited. Violence is occurring in many places. Small children are being forced onto the streets. Police officers are being threatened with having their hands chopped off. And the most shocking thing about all this is that this religious dispute that began in Kanpur has now reached Karachi. How is "I LOVE Mohammed" trending in Pakistan?

This is an Indian issue, but the venom is also being spread from Pakistan. Pakistani fundamentalists should have nothing to do with India's internal affairs. But their aim is to incite riots in India in the name of religion. They want to pit Muslims against Hindus. This is the same Pakistan that gave the slogan "separate the head and body." They see an opportunity in this dangerous campaign of fundamentalists living in India. Therefore, they are trying to incite.

The fundamentalists there are adding fuel to the fire. And here, some fundamentalists are misleading people in the name of religion, provoking them, and taking them to the streets. Fundamentals in Pakistan are threatening to shout "I LOVE Mohammed" (I LOVE Mohammed) on their chests. And a fundamentalist in our country is threatening to cut off anyone's hand if they remove the "I LOVE Mohammed" poster. It's worth noting that he's making this threat to a UP police officer.

The controversy began on September 4 during the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi) procession in Rawatpur, Kanpur. A group put up an ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner along the procession route. This led to objections from local Hindu groups, who claimed that a 'new tradition' was being introduced in a space traditionally used for Barawafat celebrations.

The way protests are taking place in every city over this controversy, people are taking to the streets without believing the police's explanations, and the fact that this controversy has reached Pakistan, it seems that the hopes of some fundamentalists for a Ghazwa-e-Hind have increased. They believe that their plan to incite riots in India can be accomplished. These same fundamentalists are inciting Muslim youth to take to the streets.

In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but protests also have certain rules and regulations. You can't just start protesting anywhere without police permission. You can't suddenly take to the streets at night. It's not right to use small children as pawns in protests or to threaten to cut off the hands of policemen.

