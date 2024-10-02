DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

The Madras High Court raised many questions about Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and his Isha Foundation.

A big controversy has erupted over Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. This controversy is about his followers, especially the female sanyasis living in the ashram. An elderly couple has made serious allegations against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation regarding their daughters. According to them, both their daughters have been imprisoned in the Isha Foundation, they are not allowed to go out. Not only this, there are also allegations that Jaggi Vasudev brainwashes the girls coming to the ashram to become sanyasis. Not only this, the sanyasi girls are not allowed to go out of the ashram.

You must have seen glimpses of the spectacular light show and spiritual programs held at the Ashram. The entire event is organized by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. It is said about the Isha Foundation of Coimbatore that there is a fair of religion, faith and spirituality here throughout the year.

But for the last two days, Tamil Nadu Police has been present here. Police teams, which have arrived in large numbers, have come here after the order of the Madras High Court. An elderly couple had filed a petition in Madras High Court to present their two daughters.

- The petition alleged that their two daughters were kept captive at the Isha Foundation.

- It is also alleged that both the daughters have been brainwashed to become sanyasis.

- Not only this, both the daughters are not allowed to meet their family.

After hearing this case, the Madras High Court raised many questions about Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and his Isha Foundation. The High Court asked, 'Why is a person who got his daughter married and established her life well, encouraging other's daughters to become sanyasis?'

The Madras High Court was referring to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi got married in 2014. She is a Bharatanatyam artist. After this petition, the Madras High Court ordered a thorough investigation of the Isha Foundation, following which police teams reached the ashram.