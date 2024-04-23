Twitter
Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis' century power LSG to 6-wicket win over CSK

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Plea urges EC to ban PM Modi from election campaigning for alleged MCC violation

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DNA TV Show: What is ethylene oxide, reportedly found in India spices? How harmful is it?

Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Indian states with highest divorce rates

Effective home remedies to lower uric acid levels

Tasty Indian dishes that are extremely rich in calcium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DNA TV Show: What is ethylene oxide, reportedly found in India spices? How harmful is it?

Eating and drinking products containing ethylene oxide for a long time can lead to cancer.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

DNA TV Show
Singapore Food Agency and Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety have claimed that four products of Indian spice companies contain a special type of pesticide which is dangerous for humans. One of these companies is Everest whose fish curry spice is currently banned.

Besides, three products of another company -- sambhar masala, Madras curry powder and curry powder mix masala -- have been banned. The Center For Food Saftey Hong Kong had tested these spices in which they found carcinogens.

Singapore has also taken action on the basis of this report. It some quantity of pesticide named ethylene oxide has been found in the spices. Ethylene oxide is considered harmful to the human body. Eating and drinking products containing ethylene oxide for a long time can lead to cancer.

The International Agency For Research on Cancer has considered ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. This international organization puts a chemical in Group 1 when the possibility of that chemical causing cancer is highest. That means ethylene oxide is a dangerous element.

