DNA TV Show: What is ethylene oxide, reportedly found in India spices? How harmful is it?

Eating and drinking products containing ethylene oxide for a long time can lead to cancer.

Singapore Food Agency and Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety have claimed that four products of Indian spice companies contain a special type of pesticide which is dangerous for humans. One of these companies is Everest whose fish curry spice is currently banned. Besides, three products of another company -- sambhar masala, Madras curry powder and curry powder mix masala -- have been banned. The Center For Food Saftey Hong Kong had tested these spices in which they found carcinogens. Singapore has also taken action on the basis of this report. It some quantity of pesticide named ethylene oxide has been found in the spices. Ethylene oxide is considered harmful to the human body. Eating and drinking products containing ethylene oxide for a long time can lead to cancer. The International Agency For Research on Cancer has considered ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. This international organization puts a chemical in Group 1 when the possibility of that chemical causing cancer is highest. That means ethylene oxide is a dangerous element.

