DNA TV Show: What is 'donkey route', and why do people use this illegal method to immigrate?

People travelling through the donkey route are taken to several other countries before reaching their final destination.

There are many youth in our country who want to settle and work abroad. For this, they are ready to even sell their house and are ready to take every risk. A big nexus has been operating in the country for a long time to take people to other countries illegally. They use a flight, containers of sea cargo ships etc to cross the borders of two countries. There is also a risk to life in choosing such illegal routes. But despite this people choose such paths.

But why this route of illegally transporting people to other countries is called the donkey route? People travelling through the donkey route, are taken to several other countries. Just like a donkey jumps here and there to reach its destination, similarly, people going through the donkey route are taken to many other countries before reaching their destination. Hence, it is called the donkey route.

You will be surprised to know that every year thousands of people from India try to enter America illegally. The problem of illegal immigrants is a big issue in countries like America and England. Apart from Indians, people from many other countries are also caught entering illegally in both England and America. Going abroad and working, earning money, and living a good life are some things that attract people who are ready to pay any price to fulfil this addiction.

Recently, France stopped a plane carrying over 300 Indians for 4 days on charges of human trafficking. They were investigated and sent back to India. If there was nothing wrong then why were they not allowed to travel further? They were going to Nicaragua but were not allowed to travel to Nicaragua.