Headlines

DNA TV Show: What is 'donkey route', and why do people use this illegal method to immigrate?

After Animal's blockbuster success, Triptii Dimri bags this highly anticipated big-budget film: Report

Court acquits AES Chhattisgarh, its director in coal block allocation case

INS Imphal's commissioning into Navy is testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence: PM Modi

Watch: KL Rahul’s reaction to Marco Jansen’s sledging in IND vs SA Test wins internet’s heart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: What is 'donkey route', and why do people use this illegal method to immigrate?

After Animal's blockbuster success, Triptii Dimri bags this highly anticipated big-budget film: Report

Court acquits AES Chhattisgarh, its director in coal block allocation case

9 fresh on-screen pairs to watch out for in 2024

Indian batters with most runs in WTC history

8 home remedies to reduce open pores

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

After Animal's blockbuster success, Triptii Dimri bags this highly anticipated big-budget film: Report

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Year Ender 2023: Between Dunki vs Salaar, Barbenhemier, and Oh My Gadar, how box office 'clash' saw its death this year

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: What is 'donkey route', and why do people use this illegal method to immigrate?

People travelling through the donkey route are taken to several other countries before reaching their final destination.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many youth in our country who want to settle and work abroad. For this, they are ready to even sell their house and are ready to take every risk. A big nexus has been operating in the country for a long time to take people to other countries illegally. They use a flight, containers of sea cargo ships etc to cross the borders of two countries. There is also a risk to life in choosing such illegal routes. But despite this people choose such paths.

But why this route of illegally transporting people to other countries is called the donkey route? People travelling through the donkey route, are taken to several other countries. Just like a donkey jumps here and there to reach its destination, similarly, people going through the donkey route are taken to many other countries before reaching their destination. Hence, it is called the donkey route.

You will be surprised to know that every year thousands of people from India try to enter America illegally. The problem of illegal immigrants is a big issue in countries like America and England. Apart from Indians, people from many other countries are also caught entering illegally in both England and America. Going abroad and working, earning money, and living a good life are some things that attract people who are ready to pay any price to fulfil this addiction. 

Recently, France stopped a plane carrying over 300 Indians for 4 days on charges of human trafficking. They were investigated and sent back to India. If there was nothing wrong then why were they not allowed to travel further? They were going to Nicaragua but were not allowed to travel to Nicaragua.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ensure users are informed about...': Centre issues advisory to social media platforms amid deepfake concerns

Dunki box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film fights Salaar avalanche, grosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet actor who has given 7 blockbusters in a row, earned Rs 2100 crore, not SRK, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Akshay

Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to theatres on tractors in Punjab to watch Dunki, netizens say 'SRK jaisa stardom nahi dekha'

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE