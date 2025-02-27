This scheme of the Gold Card is likely to start in two weeks. There is a plan to issue about 10 lakh Gold Cards in the first phase.

If you want to become a citizen of the US, then President Donald Trump has brought an offer for you. Trump has now come up with an offer for citizenship. You just need to have money to buy citizenship. If you want citizenship in the US, then you will have to pay Rs 43.56 crore, and as soon as you pay this money, you will get a US Green Card.

Donald Trump has given the formula of the Gold Card visa. Under this, Trump will settle the rich people of the world in the US. This will be the premium version of Green Card. This card will be available for USD 5 million, which is about Rs 43.5 crore.

This scheme of the Gold Card is likely to start in two weeks. There is a plan to issue about 10 lakh Gold Cards in the first phase. Trump has started the Gold Card scheme as a replacement for the EB-5 visa scheme. Under this, any person could get an EB-5 visa by investing USD 1 million, or about Rs 8.75 crore. The condition was that at least 10 people should get employment from the investment.

According to President Trump, people who come into the US by buying visas will pay a lot of tax. They will spend a lot and provide employment. In countries like Portugal, Greece, Poland, citizenship is obtained by just buying a villa. This is called Citizen by Investment.

READ | Meet woman, ex-Google employee, whose income tripled after divorce, now earns Rs...

Trump said that he wanted 'productive' people in the US, and those USD 5 million would create jobs and pay off the US debt. Trump said that the immigration system has not been properly monetised or run. He also lamented the plight of companies who want to hire non-American students but do not go forward with it as uncertainty looms over their immigration status.