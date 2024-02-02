Twitter
Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women in India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Actor Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer at the age of 32, her publicist said on Friday. Till a few days ago, the actress was seen in some events, where she looked completely fit. But she was suffering from cervical cancer. It is possible that apart from his family no one was aware of this. 

In India, more than 75000 women die every year due to cervical cancer. It is a big threat to women, which can happen to any woman above 15 years of age at any age. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women in India. 

It can be fought with the right information, advice and medicines. Now the question is why does cervical cancer occur in women? It is caused by a virus called HPV i.e. Human Papilloma Virus. This virus spreads due to unsafe relationships. Some variants of this virus later cause cancer. We all come in contact with HPV at some point in our lives. But our immunity fights it and destroys it.

If a woman's immunity is weak, then this virus turns the cells attached to her cervix i.e. the mouth of uterus into cancer cells. This condition later becomes cervical cancer. A major cause of cervical cancer in women is unsafe relationships. The larger the scope of unprotected relations, the greater the risk of suffering from HPV.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report which showed 14.13 lakh cases of cancer were reported in India in 2022. Of these, 9.16 lakh people had died. At present, the number of cancer patients in India is approximately 33 lakh. In women, breast cancer is in the first place. 26 percent of cancer cases in India are breast cancer only.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women. More than 17 percent of women suffering from cancer are suffering from cervical cancer. Not only this, 11 percent of women suffering from cervical cancer have died.

