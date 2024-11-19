Maharashtra, where the assembly poll rallies constantly revolved around alleged 'Vote Jihad', is witnessing a controversy around 'cash-for-vote'.

In the political landscape of Maharashtra, there was an uproar around the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge', which shifted to 'Baatenge to milenge'. The state, where the assembly poll rallies constantly revolved around alleged 'Vote Jihad', is witnessing a controversy around 'cash-for-vote'.

The reason behind the controversy is a video that just added a new chapter to the politics of Maharashtra, a day before voting. It has been named 'Cash-for-vote' row. The clip captures Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National general secretary Vinod Tawde reportedly distributing money to voters.

The video featured Vinod Tawde sitting in a hotel, surrounded by people. There were two men standing beside him, holding an envelope and cash respectively. As the clip proceeds, we can hearing sloganeering against Tawde. What follows is the arrival of a third man, who was also carrying an envelope loaded with cash.

The police are also present at the spot but the ruckus is still there! The clip also featured a fourth man, sitting on a bench and holding a red diary.

Another video of the same hotel went viral, showing Vinod Tawde sitting along with a bag, which was full of Rs 500 notes. In the same context, a picture also went viral, hinting that the "red diary" reportedly contained the details of money distribution. One of the pages also mentioned a few names and their contact numbers.

After the video went circulated online, the party's rivals targeted Tawde and put him in the dock over the controversy. The BJP leader defended himself. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a huge row in the state.

Maharashtra is all geared up to vote for 288 seats on Wednesday, i.e., November 20. The couting of votes will be held on November 23.



