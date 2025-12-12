FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Analysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: What is C5? Donald Trump's plan to replace the G7

Trump's team has selected Russia, China, and Japan, along with India, for this group.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

DNA TV Show: What is C5? Donald Trump's plan to replace the G7
Photo: X / White House
US President Donald Trump is now preparing to change the face of global geopolitics. The foundation of this mega plan is the C-5. It's not the C-5 bomb, but his new plan, which will create an even bigger impact than the C-5 bomb. White House sources have told Western media that Trump wants to form a group called the C-5. In this plan, C-5 stands for Core-5, meaning five countries that have established themselves in various regions. Trump's team has selected Russia, China, and Japan, along with India, for this group. It is believed that Trump wants to join forces with these powers from South and Central Asia to challenge the G-7, a group dominated by European countries. Trump has also carefully selected his partners for this C-5 group.

The reason behind choosing India is India's large, skilled population and its rapid economic growth. The reason behind choosing China is Beijing's economic power. China has access to almost every market in the world. Japan is known for its advanced technology. This is why Trump chose Japan for the C-5, and the reason for choosing Russia is Russia's dominance in the energy and weapons sectors. Simply put, Trump wants to join forces with every country in the world that can pose a significant challenge to Western Europe in various sectors.

However, it is also true that Trump's recent relations with all the countries in this alleged proposal, except Japan, have been strained. Trump imposed heavy tariffs on China and India, and at the beginning of his second term, he also challenged Russia by sending significant strategic aid to Ukraine. While it is difficult for Trump to achieve such an alliance, a statement attributed to Donald Trump is very famous in American politics.

Trump's political opponents have repeatedly stated that Trump's only rule is profit and profit. To achieve this advantage, Trump has repeatedly changed his rules and will continue to do so. Perhaps this supposed talent of Trump's will prove useful to him, enabling him to transform this proposed alliance into reality. If Trump's theory is deeply understood, this C-5 alliance, a coalition of five countries, could become a force unmatched by anyone in the world. How powerful can the US, along with India, China, Russia, and Japan, become?

From an economic perspective, these five countries account for 50 per cent of the world's GDP. They also possess approximately 50 per cent of the world's population. India, Russia, and China are key members of various diplomatic forums. Consequently, the proposed alliance could reach nearly the entire world. Furthermore, these five parties are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of strategic power. This means Trump wants to establish cooperation at a level not just super-super, but even higher.

Trump has realised that Western European powers have reached a point in economic and strategic spheres from which these countries lack the capacity to advance much further. Therefore, Trump is seeking to create a new world order to deliver a befitting reply to his opponents in Europe and to appease his own ego.

