America's renowned think tank, Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium, has prepared a complete research paper on Brigade-313.

If you are on social media, then you must have seen a word trending again and again. This word is Brigade-313. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman acknowledged that Islamabad's past is linked to terrorism while she dodged questions on al-Qaeda-linked Brigade 313.

Brigade 313 is a terrorist organisation present in Pakistan, which is also called the Banyan Tree of Terror, because just like a banyan tree, it has many branches. Many terrorist organisations are active under the banner of Brigade-313. For this reason, America's renowned think tank, Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium, has prepared a complete research paper on this Brigade-313, which is very important for you to see and understand.

In this report, it is stated that Brigade-313 was established in 2000. The Pakistani army was behind its establishment, and the first commander of this terrorist organisation was a commando of Pakistan army's infamous unit SSG, whose name was Ilyas Kashmiri. Ilyas Kashmiri was given the responsibility to spread the influence of Al-Qaeda in Pakistan. This is the reason why Brigade-313 is also called Pakistan's Al-Qaeda. In 2011, the American army killed Ilyas Kashmiri. After Ilyas, a terrorist named Shah Sahab was made the commander of Brigade-313. The Brigade-313, whose mention made Pakistani leader Sherry Rehman speechless, that brigade openly runs its terrorist network in Pakistan.