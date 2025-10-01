DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Crimes against women in Delhi have declined by approximately 6 per cent, but the rate of crimes against women remains the highest in the national capital.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) collects data on crimes across the country every year. The NCRB has now released a report on crime statistics for 2023. According to the latest NCRB data, Delhi remains the crime capital. Delhi recorded 1,509 cases per lakh population, while Kerala is second with 722 cases. However, one reason for this is that filing cases in Delhi and Kerala is considered easier than in other states.

- According to this report, Uttar Pradesh leads in murder cases, while Bihar is second.

- Crimes against women have increased by approximately 1 per cent.

- Uttar Pradesh ranks first and Maharashtra second in crimes against women...

- Crimes against women in Delhi have declined by approximately 6 per cent, but the rate of crimes against women remains the highest in the national capital.

- Rajasthan leads in rape cases, while Uttar Pradesh ranks second. However, it is also a fact that Uttar Pradesh has the largest population in the country.

- Crimes against children have increased by 9 per cent compared to last year.

- Regarding suicide, Kerala has the highest suicide rate, while Bihar has the lowest.

- A total of 8,012 people committed suicide due to love affairs in the year 2023... Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of suicides due to love affairs, with 906.

- According to the NCRB report, corruption cases declined by approximately 2 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022. Economic crimes increased by 6 per cent, and cybercrime by 31 per cent.

- Incidents of extremist violence in the country decreased by 63 per cent. These include Naxalite violence, Jihadi terrorism, and insurgency in the Northeast.

- Road accidents account for the majority of deaths. In 2023, 174,000 people lost their lives in road accidents, or 476 deaths per day.

- The NCRB report also states that the number of sudden deaths increased by 12 per cent. In 2023, 63,609 people died suddenly.

- Of these, 35,637 people died from heart attacks, which means the number of deaths from heart attacks in 2023 increased by approximately 10 per cent compared to 2022.

The data on heart attack deaths is important because the incidence of heart attacks has reportedly increased in recent years.

READ | P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'