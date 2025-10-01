Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Crimes against women in Delhi have declined by approximately 6 per cent, but the rate of crimes against women remains the highest in the national capital.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:29 PM IST

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) collects data on crimes across the country every year. The NCRB has now released a report on crime statistics for 2023. According to the latest NCRB data, Delhi remains the crime capital. Delhi recorded 1,509 cases per lakh population, while Kerala is second with 722 cases. However, one reason for this is that filing cases in Delhi and Kerala is considered easier than in other states.

    - According to this report, Uttar Pradesh leads in murder cases, while Bihar is second.

    - Crimes against women have increased by approximately 1 per cent.

    - Uttar Pradesh ranks first and Maharashtra second in crimes against women...

    - Crimes against women in Delhi have declined by approximately 6 per cent, but the rate of crimes against women remains the highest in the national capital.

    - Rajasthan leads in rape cases, while Uttar Pradesh ranks second. However, it is also a fact that Uttar Pradesh has the largest population in the country.

    - Crimes against children have increased by 9 per cent compared to last year.

    - Regarding suicide, Kerala has the highest suicide rate, while Bihar has the lowest.

    - A total of 8,012 people committed suicide due to love affairs in the year 2023... Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of suicides due to love affairs, with 906.

    - According to the NCRB report, corruption cases declined by approximately 2 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022. Economic crimes increased by 6 per cent, and cybercrime by 31 per cent.

    - Incidents of extremist violence in the country decreased by 63 per cent. These include Naxalite violence, Jihadi terrorism, and insurgency in the Northeast.

    - Road accidents account for the majority of deaths. In 2023, 174,000 people lost their lives in road accidents, or 476 deaths per day.

    - The NCRB report also states that the number of sudden deaths increased by 12 per cent. In 2023, 63,609 people died suddenly.

    - Of these, 35,637 people died from heart attacks, which means the number of deaths from heart attacks in 2023 increased by approximately 10 per cent compared to 2022.

    The data on heart attack deaths is important because the incidence of heart attacks has reportedly increased in recent years.

    READ | P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..
    Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has...
    Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'
    Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers
    In Pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress at Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress
    Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories
    Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR on Durga Ashtami
    Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...
    Not Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is Russian, has net worth of...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE