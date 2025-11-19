DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

The forecast says Delhi’s air quality is likely to deteriorate further and slip into the ‘severe’ category in the coming days.

Delhi’s air quality inched close to the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday, with the city’s average AQI climbing to 392. The age-old argument of a certain intellectual class in the country is that Delhi gets polluted due to Diwali. The firecrackers burst during Diwali are the reason behind Delhi's AQI rising. Today, the air quality is in the worst category.

The PM 10 level in Delhi's air was 402, and the PM 2.5 level was 177, which falls in the very poor category. The AQI in Bawana reached 419, while Jahangirpuri recorded 412 and Wazirpur recorded 413. This is a very dangerous situation. This year, even the day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category. Self-proclaimed pollution experts then conducted research and concluded that Diwali fireworks had poisoned the air. There was a competition among these self-proclaimed pollution experts to determine the extent to which Diwali had polluted Delhi's air.

Today, the AQI is above 400. It's not Diwali, no fireworks are bursting. Yet, a blanket of toxic smog hangs over Delhi's skies. But those who indulge in ideological luxury by blaming Diwali for Delhi's pollution are unconcerned.

None of the members of the 'frustrated club' is gasping for breath. No hashtags are trending on social media. Some political questions are certainly being raised. They should wake up and see how Delhi has become a gas chamber just a month after Diwali. If it were Diwali these days, there would be a competition to blame it on Diwali.

Pollution is a serious problem in Delhi. The AQI is continuously increasing, due to which the administration has implemented GRAP 3 in Delhi. Many restrictions have also been imposed. These restrictions need to be further tightened. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 392 — in the ‘very poor’ category for the sixth consecutive day — up from 374 on Tuesday and 351 on Monday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.