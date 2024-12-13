Hours after south cinema superstar and 'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun was arrested in a Hyderabad stampede case which claimed a woman's life and left her son injured, he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Later, the actor approached the Telangana High Court and was granted bail.

Hours after south cinema superstar and 'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun was arrested in a Hyderabad stampede case which claimed a woman's life and left her son injured, he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Later, the actor approached the Telangana High Court and was granted bail.

However, the question is who is the real 'Pushpa' behind the actor's arrest? Is it Allu Arjun himself or Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy? Has the Telangana CM given the message that "he is fire and not flower"? Or was it the actor himself who "scripted" his arrest and bail?

Why does this question arise?

Considering the way Allu Arjun was arrested, one may speculate that it was merely a "PR stunt". However, the case in which the actor was held, it may be concluded that it might have been a "political stunt".

As the Hyderabad police reached the actor's residence to arrest him, he was seen wearing a promotional t-shirt that read, "Flower nahi, fire hai main", a famous dialogue from his film. Moreover, as he stepped out of his residence, his facial expressions did not reflect that there was something wrong. Under the police custody, the Pushpa star was seen sipping on coffee. His wife, Sneha Reddy, was also with him.

The speculations were further fuelled as the police officers were seen posing with the actor for a photograph.

Moreover, as the news of Allu Arjun's arrest came out, his fans gathered before the court and protested against his arrest. Two things are evident- one is the actor's massive fan following, and another is that it seemed as if he was enjoying his arrest.

A twist came when the court sent the actor to 14 days of judicial custody. However, the Telangana HC granted him bail.

Allu Arjun was arrested in a stampede case, which occurred at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad, claiming a woman's life and leaving her child injured. As per the allegations, the Pushpa fame reached the theatre to attend the premier of his film without informing the authorities. As a result, people gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the actor, which led to the stampede.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the actor, his security team and theatre authorities.