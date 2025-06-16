Russian President Putin has called US President Donald Trump and appealed to stop the Israel-Iran war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have entered the Israel-Iran war. Now, the question is, whether the world is heading towards World War III? Chinese planes have landed in Iran. Media reports have claimed that the Chinese planes had switched off their transponders while going to Iran to avoid being caught by radar. What were these Chinese planes doing after landing in Tehran? Was there a stockpile of weapons in this plane? Is China helping Iran with its weapons? If China jumped into the war, then it would be a direct challenge to the US. This can bring US and China face to face.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying, 'America has no role in the Israeli attacks on Iran. If Iran attacks America in any way, it will respond with full force in a way that has never been seen before." Meanwhile, China has been calling this war an attack on Iran's sovereignty from the very beginning.

On the other hand, Russian President Putin has called Trump and appealed to stop the war. Trump gave this information on 'Truth Social' on Saturday. Now, Russian Ambassador Kirill Dmitriev has also given this statement that Moscow can play the role of mediator in stopping the war. But the question is whether Israel will accept this?

Israel has destroyed Iran by raining missiles and drones on Iran's nuclear bases, oil bases and military establishments. Iran too rained fire on Tel Aviv by penetrating the world's strongest air defence systems like Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling with hypersonic missiles.

But can Iran succeed in penetrating Israel's steely air defence system without the help of Russia and China? The world's top defence experts are not ready to believe this. Israel's multi-layer air defence system is capable of stopping short and long-range missiles. Iran cannot penetrate them without the help of Russia and China because Iranian missiles do not have such advanced capability to carry out precision attacks, and even if we assume that their Fatah 1, Fatah 2, Khorramshahr 4, Imad and Shahed missiles have this capability, the question still remains on the numbers.

Hence, Iran does not have such high-tech weapons in large numbers. Iran's lack of resources will not allow it to circumvent Israel's strong air defence on a large scale. In such a situation, Russia and China's S-400, laser weapons and cyber war expertise make Iran capable of confronting Israel.