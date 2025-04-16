It will take two more years for the tunnel to be fully ready, and when this tunnel will be opened for the general public.

Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district has been completed on the Yamunotri Highway in Uttarakhand. The work on the Silkyara Tunnel started from 9 July 2018, but this tunnel came into the limelight on 12 November 2023 when 41 workers got trapped there due to the collapse of debris inside the tunnel. But despite all kinds of difficulties, the rescuers did not lose courage, and after 17 days, like a miracle, all the workers were taken out safely. The work also stopped for a few days. But today, 522 days after the accident, the Silkyara Tunnel is ready, which was inspected by the state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and officials. The holy Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is going to start from 30 April, i.e. after 15 days. But you will not be able to use this tunnel right now. It will take two more years for the tunnel to be fully ready, and when this tunnel will be opened for the general public. Then it will be a new record for Uttarakhand.

When the rescue operation to take out the workers trapped in the tunnel was facing repeated obstacles, faith was also used to save 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi. For this reason, a grand temple of Baba Baukh Nag Devta has also been built at the entrance of this tunnel.

- It is believed that Baba Baukh Nag is the god of mountains, and he was born in the form of a snake.

- The local people have unwavering faith in Baba Baukh Nag, and they consider him their Ishta Dev

- Not only Uttarakhand, but people from other states also come to worship Baba Baukh Nag

- Baukh Nag Baba is considered the god of the three belts of the local area

The Silkyaara tunnel is a two-lane and two-directional tunnel that will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km, helping pilgrims of the Chardham Yatra save time. The 4.531 km-long tunnel was built at a cost of about 853 crores.