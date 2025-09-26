Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes amid probe into singer's demise

'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar’s brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma’s name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral

When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'

From group stage struggles to Super 4 heroics: Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

Israeli PM Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza at UNGA: 'We must finish the...'

Madharaasi OTT release date: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer AR Murugadoss film

Major relief for Delhi residents ahead of Diwali as govt to waive late payment surcharge on...

Amid Sameer Wankhede controversy, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to return for Season 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes amid probe into singer's demise

Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025

Experts say Trump has spread more chaos and less peace in the world, which has troubled the entire world.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 11:02 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025
Photo: White House/X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country nominated the US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his 'outstanding contribution' to promote peace in South Asia following the conflict with India. The members of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee itself have virtually ruled out Trump's chances of receiving the Nobel. Today, you should know what mistakes Donald Trump, who claims to have ended seven wars in the past few months, has made that could lead to the Nobel Committee's rejection of him.

    What significant message has India sent regarding the biggest mistake that cost Trump the Nobel Prize? And how is Shahbaz Sharif's flattery responsible for Trump's failure to receive the Nobel Prize? According to these experts, Trump has spread more chaos and less peace in the world, which has troubled the entire world.

    Historian and Nobel Prize expert Asle Sveen has claimed that there is no possibility of Trump receiving the Nobel Prize on October 10, because the US President's policies are not promoting international peace and brotherhood.

    According to Sveen, Trump's support for Israel in the Gaza conflict has prevented peace there. Over 65,400 people have died and over 167,000 have been injured in the Gaza conflict so far, and Trump is being held responsible for this. French President Emmanuel Macron even directly told Trump to stop the Gaza war if he wanted the Nobel Prize, but Trump failed to achieve this.

    READ | MiG-21 fighter jet decommissioned: What will happen to Indian Air Force's aircraft now?

    According to Sveen, Trump's efforts to improve relations with Putin go against the basic principles of the Nobel Peace Prize, making him ineligible for it. Furthermore, Nina Graeger, Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, also claimed that Trump should not receive the Nobel Prize. She cited three major reasons for this.

    1. Trump withdrew from the WHO, the organisation responsible for responding to global health crises, during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was against international health cooperation.
    2. Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. His withdrawal signalled that the United States did not want to participate in solving the global climate crisis. This was contrary to the principles of collective responsibility and world peace.
    3. Trump added insult to injury by initiating a tariff war globally, which damaged America's relations with India and European countries and spread chaos across the world.
    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch
    Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek tara
    Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date
    Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel ti
    What came first, chicken or egg? Science has the answer
    What came first, chicken or egg? Science has the answer
    Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
    Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan
    Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
    Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE