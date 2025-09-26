Experts say Trump has spread more chaos and less peace in the world, which has troubled the entire world.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country nominated the US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his 'outstanding contribution' to promote peace in South Asia following the conflict with India. The members of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee itself have virtually ruled out Trump's chances of receiving the Nobel. Today, you should know what mistakes Donald Trump, who claims to have ended seven wars in the past few months, has made that could lead to the Nobel Committee's rejection of him.

What significant message has India sent regarding the biggest mistake that cost Trump the Nobel Prize? And how is Shahbaz Sharif's flattery responsible for Trump's failure to receive the Nobel Prize? According to these experts, Trump has spread more chaos and less peace in the world, which has troubled the entire world.

Historian and Nobel Prize expert Asle Sveen has claimed that there is no possibility of Trump receiving the Nobel Prize on October 10, because the US President's policies are not promoting international peace and brotherhood.

According to Sveen, Trump's support for Israel in the Gaza conflict has prevented peace there. Over 65,400 people have died and over 167,000 have been injured in the Gaza conflict so far, and Trump is being held responsible for this. French President Emmanuel Macron even directly told Trump to stop the Gaza war if he wanted the Nobel Prize, but Trump failed to achieve this.

According to Sveen, Trump's efforts to improve relations with Putin go against the basic principles of the Nobel Peace Prize, making him ineligible for it. Furthermore, Nina Graeger, Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, also claimed that Trump should not receive the Nobel Prize. She cited three major reasons for this.