DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran

US President Donald Trump is being aggressive on the deaths of people in Iran. He has been continuously putting pressure on the Iranian government in support of the protesters. Today, he made a major announcement, which is being seen as a signal of an attack on the Khamenei regime at any moment. As we have previously reported, US Delta Force commandos are deployed near the Iran-Iraq border, and large cargo planes are arriving at US bases in the Middle East carrying weapons and troops. But now Trump has clearly stated that the US is going to take the strongest possible action against Iran. In response, Iran has also issued a direct threat to the US.

Trump is about to make a major decision regarding an attack on Iran within the next 24 hours. He has called a secret meeting at the White House, which will include top officials from the US military and intelligence agencies, and discussions will also be held with allied nations. The meeting will finalise the timing and method of the attack on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly very pleased with this news, as he has been eagerly awaiting this day.

The final decision on how the US will attack Iran will be made by Trump in the meeting scheduled for the next few hours. However, unusual activity has been observed near Iranian airspace, which has revealed a possible attack route. This time, the US may attack Iran via Pakistan.

Over the past 24 hours, American refuelling aircraft have been observed flying near Iran's border with Pakistan. The aircraft in question is the KC-135R Stratotanker. These aircraft were repeatedly seen entering Iranian airspace, circling, and then returning to Pakistan.

The KC-135R Stratotanker is an American aerial refuelling military aircraft that provides in-flight refuelling to fighter jets and bombers. With its help, fighter jets can travel much longer distances to conduct attacks or surveillance.

- This means that stealth aircraft like the F-35, F-22, and B-2 can strike targets thousands of km away with the help of the KC-135R.

- US fighter jets like the F-35 and F-22 are stealth aircraft, meaning they are invisible to radar. But they still need fuel, and the KC-135R provides them with support from a safe distance.

These US aircraft are always deployed before a war. Their presence near a country's border is therefore an indication of a potential American attack on that country.

Pakistan could provide its airbases for a US attack, as the US has used Pakistani airbases before. Between 2004 and 2011, Pakistan's Shamsi Airbase served as a base for American aircraft and drones. The CIA launched drone strikes into Afghanistan from there.

In addition, the US has also used Pakistan's Jacobabad Airbase. It was extensively used during the war in Afghanistan for American logistics and technical support.